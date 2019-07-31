Ferrari Boss Gives Rare Update on F1 Champion Michael Schumacher's Health: 'He Does Not Give Up'

Image zoom Jean Todt (left) and Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher‘s former boss Jean Todt is giving fans a rare update on the F1 champion’s health.

Almost six years after Schumacher was involved in a near-fatal skiing accident, Ferrari boss Jean Todt spoke to Radio Monte-Carlo (RMC) about how his close friend and former colleague was progressing with his recovery.

“Michael is in the best hands and is well looked after in his house,” he told the French radio network, according to Hello Magazine. “He does not give up and keeps fighting.”

“His family is fighting just as much,” Todt, 73, continued. “Of course, our friendship cannot be the same as it once was, just because there’s no longer the same communication as before, [but] he continues to fight and his family is fighting the same way.”

Despite having a different kind of friendship now, Todt revealed he and Schumacher, 50, were able to do the one thing they both loved — watch an F1 race on television together at the seven-time champion’s Switzerland home.

Schumacher has been receiving specialist treatment at his European home since the near-fatal accident nearly six years ago.

On Dec. 29, 2013, Schumacher suffered serious head injuries after he split his helmet and crashed into rocks on the slopes at Meribel ski resort in the French Alps.

Once admitted to the hospital, Schumacher’s doctors in Grenoble put him into a medically induced coma in a bid to reduce brain swelling. He awakened from the coma in June 2014 and was released, but his family has chosen to keep his condition private while he recovers.

This past January, however, Schumacher’s family issued a rare statement on his official Facebook page in honor of the German racer’s 50th birthday about his condition.

“We are very happy to celebrate Michael’s 50th birthday tomorrow together with you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts that we can do this together,” the family of the F1 driver wrote.

Addressing Schumacher’s current condition, his family reassured his fans that “he is in the very best hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him.”

“Please understand if we are following Michael’s wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy,” his family continued. “At the same time, we say thank you very much for your friendship and wish you a healthy and happy year 2019.”

His family also revealed plans to launch The Official Michael Schumacher App, which will allow fans to celebrate his success through a virtual museum created by the Keep Fighting Foundation.

Schumacher’s family, including his wife Corinna and son and fellow racing driver Mick, launched the Keep Fighting Foundation in 2016 with a goal to “channel the positive energy received by Michael Schumacher.”

“The app is another milestone to do justice to him and you, his fans, by celebrating his accomplishments. We wish you a lot of fun with it,” the statement continued.

“Michael can be proud of what he has achieved, and so are we!” they added. “That’s why we remember his successes with the Michael Schumacher Private Collection exhibition in Cologne, by publishing memories in social media and by continuing his charitable work through the Keep Fighting Foundation.

“We want to remember his victories, his records and his jubilation,” the family finished.