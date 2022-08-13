Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspended for 80 Games After Testing Positive for Performance Enhancer

"I am completely devastated. There is nowhere else in the world I would rather be than on the field competing with my teammates," the star athlete said in response to the suspension

By
Published on August 13, 2022 11:42 AM
SAN DIEGO, CA - APRIL 14: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres is introduced before the game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Thursday, April 14, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Photo: Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty

Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres has been suspended for 80 games after being tested positive for a performing-enhancing substance.

His suspension was announced by the Major League Baseball (MLB) on Friday evening, which will take place immediately, putting him out for the remainder of the season in addition to 32 games in 2023.

"We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay," the Padres said in a statement, per MLB.com. "We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience."

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 16: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres runs the bases on a double against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning at Coors Field on August 16, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
Michael Ciaglo/Getty

The Padres did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tatis has been on a rehabilitation program in a minor league recently after being involved in a motorcycle crash last year, resulting in him suffering from a broken left wrist. He underwent a procedure in March as part of the treatment, per ESPN.

In response to the suspension, the MLB Players Association released a statement via Twitter on behalf of Tatis, including his apology for his action.

"I have been informed by Major League Baseball that a test sample I submitted returned a positive result for Clostebol, a banned substance," the statement read. "It turns out that I inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol."

"I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so," the statement continued. "I want to apologize to Peter [Seidler], A.J. [Preller], the entire Padres organization, my teammates, Major League Baseball, and fans everywhere for my mistake."

"I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love," Tatis explained in the statement. "I have taken countless drug tests throughout my professional career, including on March 29, 2022, all of which have returned negative results until this test."

Noting that he is "completely devastated," Tatis added in the statement that "There is nowhere else in the world I would rather be than on the field competing with my teammates."

"After initially appealing the suspension, I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason, I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately," he concluded. "I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field in 2023."

