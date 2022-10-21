High School Football Player Makes History as First Girl in California to Score 2 Touchdowns in Game Bella Rasmussen of Laguna Beach High School scored two touchdowns during the team's game against Godinez By Jason Hahn Jason Hahn Instagram Twitter Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 21, 2022 02:34 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Lisa Fields She hasn't graduated high school yet, but Bella Rasmussen has already made it into the record books. The 18-year-old senior at Laguna Beach High School recently became the first girl to score two touchdowns during a single varsity high school football game in California, according to FOX affiliate KTTV. "Bella Rasmussen #24 made running back history last night as the first female player to score TWO touchdowns in a single game at the varsity level in California!" the high school wrote on Instagram. "Making this her 4th touchdown in her high school career." Rasmussen's moment came during a game between Laguna Bech and Godinez at Santa Ana Valley High. "I was like, just in case you didn't get to [see it] the first time, I'm going to do it again," Rasmussen told Today. Louisiana Girl, 14, Pulls Double Duty as Cheerleader and Football Player: 'It Gives Me an Adrenaline Rush' Lisa Fields Laguna Beach ultimately won the game with a score of 48-0. Rasmussen completed her touchdowns in the second quarter of the game, per Today. "I had no idea that was such a big deal," she recalled to the outlet. "I felt that I had just played a game a great game with some of my favorite people." Rasmussen said she was almost in disbelief after scoring one of her touchdowns. 13-Year-Old Girl Joins Football Team After Coach Sees Her 45-Yard Kick: 'My Mouth Dropped' "I'm looking at coach, 'I'm like, Nah, man, I got it. I can do it," she said. "I'm saying this to myself over and over and over again. I'm in the end zone. And I remember I just stood up and I was like, 'Did anybody see? This actually happened?'" After news of her record broke, Rasmussen received an invite from the Los Angeles Rams, the reigning Super Bowl champions, to watch their game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. RELATED VIDEO: New York Jets Make Strides To Get Girls High School Flag Football To Be an Official Varsity Sport "Since I was a little kid... I just remember for so many years, I was like, 'I want to be on that field, I want to do something insane, I want to make an impact on the team,'" she told OC Varsity of her two touchdowns. "When I finally did it," she continued, "it was something where I feel like, if my younger self was looking at me now, she would be so proud. I feel like she would be so proud of me. And I'm proud of her because she kept pushing through."