Felton Spencer, Former Louisville Standout and NBA Vet, Dead at 55

"He was a kind, gentle giant whose physical presence will be sorely missed," Spencer's sister Tammy Pollock wrote on Twitter Sunday, confirming the news of his death

By
Published on March 13, 2023 09:18 AM
Felton Spencer, former Louisville standout and NBA center, dead at 55
Felton Spencer. Photo: Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty

Felton Spencer, a former University of Louisville standout and NBA center, has died. He was 55.

Spencer's youngest sister, Tammy Pollock, confirmed the tragic news on Sunday afternoon. "Our beloved Felton Spencer - former @uofl basketball legend, retired 12 year NBA veteran and 6th pick in the 1990 NBA draft, and former assistant college coach - passed away peacefully this afternoon," Pollock wrote on Twitter.

"It was befitting that he received excellent care in his final hours from the providers at the University of Louisville Hospital, his Alma mater that he loved so dearly," she added in a follow-up post.

"Our family thanks them and everyone who participated in his care," she continued. "We are proud of all he did on the court and in his personal life. He was a kind, gentle giant whose physical presence will be sorely missed. While we are heartbroken, we are comforted by your thoughts and prayers."

The University of Louisville men's basketball also paid tribute to their former player.

"We're heartbroken by the passing of UofL great Felton Spencer," they tweeted. "Spencer was the Cardinals' all-time leader in career field goal percentage, the 6th overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft, & a beloved member of the Louisville community. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones."

Former NBA player Rex Chapman retweeted Louisville men's basketball post, writing in a tribute that "Felton Spencer was one of the sweetest, kindest, people I've ever known."

"Grew up in KY together & have known each other since age 15. Played on the last Kentucky all-star team to sweep Indiana together. Played against one another in college & the pros. A sad day. Rest Big Fella," he continued.

A Louisville native, Spencer played for the University of Louisville from 1986-1990, helping to lead the Cardinals to three consecutive Metro Conference tournament wins and two Sweet 16 appearances, reported Yahoo Sports.

Spencer was the sixth overall pick in the 1990 NBA draft, playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves in his first three seasons in the league, during which he made the NBA All-Rookie second team.

Spencer also played for Utah Jazz, Oralndo Magic, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and New York Nicks as a center throughout his long NBA career.

After retiring from the league in 2002, Spencer returned home to Louisville, Kentucky, working as an assistant coach at Spalding University and Bellarmine University.

