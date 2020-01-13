'Fast Friends' Marshawn Lynch and Aaron Rodgers Hug, Exchange Jerseys After Playoff Game

Marshawn Lynch and Aaron Rodgers shared a sweet post-game moment over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers took on the Seattle Seahawks in a playoff game that ultimately resulted in the Wisconsin team beating the Washington squad 28-23. The loss could mean the final game for the Seahawks’ Lynch, who came out of retirement last month to rejoin the team.

After the game, the 33-year-old running back headed into the Green Bay locker room to congratulate quarterback Rodgers, 36, who Lynch played alongside in college at the University of California in 2004.

According to reporters, the two NFL stars hugged afterward and exchanged kind words, as well as their gameplay jerseys. Rodgers said his brief time spent as a teammate with Lynch impacted him greatly.

“Marshawn and I became fast friends back in 2004, the only year we got to play together,” Rodgers said, according to Sports Illustrated.

Marshawn Lynch and Aaron Rodgers

He added: “He is one of my all-time favorite teammates, and I only had to play one year with him. But he has just an incredible personality and charisma, and he’s just so fun to be around.”

Per ESPN, Rodgers went on to acknowledge Lynch’s football prowess, saying he was “fortunate” to have played with him.

“I just have a ton of respect for him in his career. He’s one of those transcendent players that is so likable and so respected by so many people, and I’m just fortunate to have gotten to play with him for a year,” he said. “And so we were just catching up, talking about some silly stuff that happened back in the day and seeing where he’s at.

Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers added: “He’s a lot of fun to be around, and it’s fun to see him.”

As the Packers advance further down the path to the Super Bowl, Lynch commented that he’s “not sure” whether he’ll return next season, also sharing advice for young athletes.

“It’s a vulnerable time for a lot of these young dudes, you feel me?” Lynch said in a press conference. “… If they was me or I had the opportunity, the opportunity to let them know something, I say, ‘Take care of y’all money because that s— don’t last forever.'”