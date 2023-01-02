Thousands of Fans Line Up to Pay Their Respects to Pelé at Public Wake in Brazil

The Brazilian soccer legend's funeral procession will take place on Tuesday morning

By
Published on January 2, 2023 03:09 PM
People headed by the son of late Brazilian football legend Pele, Edinho, transport his coffin into the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Santos, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Pelé's public wake. Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of fans gathered in Santos, Brazil, to pay their respects for the late soccer legend Pelé.

Pelé's public wake was held Monday at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium. The soccer star died on Thursday after undergoing treatment for colon cancer since September 2021. He was 82.

The three-time World Cup winner's coffin was placed on the field where he scored some of his best goals — and mourners walked past his casket.

People line up to pay their last respects to the late Brazilian soccer great Pele during his wake at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil
Pelé's public wake. Matias Delacroix/AP/Shutterstock

The stadium was decorated with Brazilian flags and No. 10 shirts, which is the number Pelé wore on his jersey for Santos and Brazil. Meanwhile, the stands were filled with bouquets of flowers from mourners and "Eu sou Pelé" ("I am Pelé"), a song recorded by the star played on repeat in the loudspeakers, the Associated Press reports.

Fans arrived early to pay their respects and flooded the streets wearing No. 10 jerseys and yellow and green attire.

Fans of late Brazilian football legend Pele gather outside the Urbano Caldera stadium to attend his wake in Santos, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Pelé's public wake. MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP via Getty Images

Among them was FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who told journalists that every country should have a stadium named after the soccer legend.

"I am here with a lot of emotion, sadness, but also with a smile because he gave us so many smiles," Infantino said, per the AP. "As FIFA, we will pay a tribute to the 'King' and we ask the whole world to observe a minute of silence."

Fans hold up photos of the late Brazilian soccer great Pele as they line up at Vila Belmiro stadium
Pelé's public wake. Andre Penner/AP/Shutterstock

The funeral procession will begin at the stadium Tuesday morning. His casket will then be ushered through the streets of Santos and he will be buried at the Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica cemetery.

Pelé's son, Edson Nascimento, posted a series of Instagram Stories about the trip to Santos.

"Taking our king home", read one with a video of him driving on the highway. Another showed his hand over the coffin with the caption: "We are home."

NASL Soccer: NASL Playoffs: New York Cosmos Pele (10) victorious after winning match vs Fort Lauderdale Strikers at Giants Stadium. East Rutherford, NJ 8/14/1977 CREDIT: George Tiedemann (Photo by George Tiedemann /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)
Late soccer legend Pelé while playing for New York Cosmos in 1977. George Tiedemann /Sports Illustrated via Getty

Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento paid tribute to her father on social media Thursday.

"Everything that we are, is thanks to you," she wrote in an Instagram post. "We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

RELATED: Pelé, Celebrated Brazilian Soccer Legend, Dead at 82

Following the news of Pelé's death, tributes began to pour in on social media from other players, commentators and world leaders.

Pelé earned the World Cup Championship title alongside Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and is widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer players ever to grace the sport.

He retired from soccer on Oct. 1, 1977, nearly two years after he joined the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League. His final exhibition, in front of a record 77,000 soccer fans in New Jersey, was particularly special because it was between the Cosmos and Santos.

To honor his long career, Pelé played half the game with each club.

Related Articles
Pele
Pelé, Celebrated Brazilian Soccer Legend, Dead at 82
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Pele
Kate Middleton and Prince William Post Tribute to Pelé: 'A True Football Icon'
(Original Caption) Miami, Florida: Head and shoulders portrait of the New York Cosmos soccer sensation Pele standing on the field in New York Cosmos uniform. The crowd can be seen in the background.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Joe Biden, Jon Stewart, More Pay Tribute to Late Brazilian Soccer Legend Pelé
Kelly Cristina Nascimento. and Professor Henry Louis "Skip" Gates Jr. attend the Africa America Institute 65th Anniversary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on September 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The Africa America Institute); Pele attends a press conference at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Pelé's Daughter Kely Shares Touching Tribute After Soccer Star's Death: 'We Love You Infinitely'
All About Pelé's Seven Kids
All About Pelé's 7 Children
Pele
Pelé's Life in Photos
PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 02: Edson Arantes do Nascimento a.k.a. Pele attends the 'Hublot loves Football': Pele and Kylian Mbappe meeting at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)
Soccer Legend Pelé Will Spend Christmas in Hospital as Cancer Battle Worsens: 'We Are Not Alone'
PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 02: Edson Arantes do Nascimento a.k.a. Pele attends the 'Hublot loves Football': Pele and Kylian Mbappe meeting at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)
Soccer Legend Pelé Transferred to Palliative Care in Sao Paulo amid Colon Cancer Battle: Report
Pele
Soccer Legend Pelé Hospitalized amid Cancer Treatment, but Daughter Says There 'Is No Emergency'
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 27: Copa Davis director Gerard Pique attends Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2021 presentation at Casa de Correos on May 27, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Gerard Piqué Announces Retirement from Soccer After Shakira Split: It 'Has Given Me Everything'
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen inside the Palace of Westminster during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Get Emotional at Queen's Funeral Procession
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022
Andre L III and Adriana Lima attend The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Adriana Lima's Boyfriend? All About Andre Lemmers
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown attend the TJ Martell Foundation dinner on September 14, 1995 in New York City, New York
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's Relationship: A Look Back
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A woman holds a bouquet of flowers, as crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects following the death today of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, on September 8, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI.Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: A Nation Mourns and Remembers Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch