Fan Attacks WWE Superstar Seth Rollins During Live Taping, Charged in Attempted Assault

Footage posted to social media showed the attacker running full speed toward Seth Rollins, who fell to the ground after being tackled

Former WWE champion Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan during a live taping of Monday Night Raw at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The New York Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that 24-year-old Elisah Spencer attacked Rollins, whose real name is Colby Lopez, during the company's live show on Monday night. According to the department, Spencer left his seating section, jumped a metal barricade, and tacked Rollins while the star was walking up a ramp following a segment with Finn Baylor.

A video posted to social media by an audience member showed Spencer running full speed toward Rollins, who immediately placed him in a headlock before referees and other WWE staff worked to separate them.

Spencer was taken into custody at the arena and has been charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting a live sporting event).

Rollins also suffered swelling to his lip but refused medical attention at the scene, the NYPD said.

WWE responded to the incident in a statement sent to PEOPLE.

"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously," a company spokesperson said. "The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

This isn't the first time an altercation with a fan has happened during a WWE event at Barclays Center.

In 2019, a man attacked WWE legend Bret "The Hitman" Hart during his Hall of Fame speech in the center of a wrestling ring.

