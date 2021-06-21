The 2021 U.S. Open was interrupted over the weekend after a fan ran onto the golf course and danced around security

Fan Gets Tackled by Security After Running onto Fairway, Hitting Golf Balls at U.S. Open

One golf fan took the easing of COVID-19 restrictions on the PGA Tour a little too far.

During Sunday's final round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California, a fan ran out onto the 13th fairway. The man - who was wearing a rainbow cape - dropped two golf balls and took a couple shots, dancing for spectators with his golf club in between swings.

As security approached, the unruly fan seemingly pretended to surrender before taking off and running away from two officers. After outrunning two guards, the fan was tackled to the ground by a third security officer who quickly approached on a golf cart to apprehend him.

Former PGA Championship winner Rich Beem captured the incident on video, which took place before Bryson DeChambeau prepared to take his shot. The video was ultimately taken down due to social media guidelines, though has been reshared by some other users.

The championship continued, ultimately concluding with Jon Rahm becoming a major champion for the first time after beating out Louis Oosthuizen on Sunday.

Rahm is the first Spanish competitor to win the U.S Open, taking home the honor by one stroke, with 6-under par. His victory comes just two weeks after he withdrew from the Memorial Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, while in the lead by six strokes following a third-round 64.

"It felt like such a fairy tale story that I knew it was going to have a happy ending," Rahm said following his win this weekend, Reuters reported.