Fan Bids $85K to Take Tennis Star Eugenie Bouchard to Dinner: 'I Can't Wait to Meet the Winner'
Eugenie Bouchard participated in the All In Challenge to help raise funds for nonprofits during the coronavirus pandemic
One tennis fan dropped thousands of dollars to share a dinner with Canadian athlete Eugenie Bouchard — all while raising money for a good cause.
Bouchard, 26, recently auctioned off dinner and a trip to a tennis tournament for the All In Challenge, an online fundraising initiative that has seen dozens of celebrities offer up items or experiences to raise money for organizations providing relief during the coronavirus pandemic.
"The lucky winner and a guest will go to any tennis tournament of their choice," a description on the auction's webpage states. "That's right, U.S. Open, French Open, Wimbledon or the Australian Open — Genie has the airfare covered."
"Sit in the player's box next to Genie's team and coach while you cheer her on to victory," the description continued. "Enjoy a meal with the tennis star and even get a racket and sneakers signed by Genie herself."
The tennis star's auction proved to be a popular one and attracted 37 offers before closing at a final bid of $85,000. In an Instagram post, Bouchard expressed her surprise at the high number.
“This … is insane … you guys are amazing!!!” Bouchard wrote.
“I’m so grateful and proud of you all for joining me on this project," she continued. "I can’t wait to meet the winner!”
According to the All In website, 100 percent of the money raised from Brady's auction — and dozens of others — will go directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.
Bouchard isn't the only athlete to auction off a dinner date.
Tom Brady, a new member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, auctioned off tickets to his first home game in Florida as well as a private dinner or workout for the All In Challenge. YouTuber Logan Thirtyacre won the prize, having bid $800,000 to spend time with the NFL legend.
Peyton Manning saw his All In Challenge auction— 18 holes of golf and dinner — go for a winning bid of $525,000.
A game of HORSE and courtside seats next to NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sold for $220,000.