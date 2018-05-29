'Respect': Photo of Baseball Fan Holding Umbrella Over JROTC Member on Memorial Day Goes Viral

The Atlanta Braves had just one word for the moving photo they shared on Memorial Day: “respect.”

On Monday, the team shared a stirring image of a raincoat-clad fan stoically holding an umbrella for a Parkview High School U.S. Marine Corps JROTC member who stood at attention while honoring the POW-MIA Chair of Honor during the Braves/Mets game at SunTrust Park.

According WSB-TV in Atlanta, the moment occurred during the third inning when the stadium paused to pay tribute to prisoners of war or military personnel missing in action at the chair, which stays permanently empty.

The photo immediately took hold on social media, with many praising the fan for his selfless gesture.

“They sacrifice so much for us, we can sacrifice for them too!!! #RespectOurMilitary” wrote one fan who shared a different view of the scene.

“THAT is what America is about. Beautiful!” tweeted another.

“Still good loyal Americans left in our nation. Thank you,” tweeted still another user.