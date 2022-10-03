Fan Dies After Falling from Escalator at Pittsburgh Steelers' Game

The deceased, Dalton Ryan Keane, was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday

By
Published on October 3, 2022 11:50 AM
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh,
Photo: Don Wright/AP Photo

A 27-year-old man died after falling from an escalator following the Pittsburgh Steelers' game at Acrisure Stadium Sunday.

The man, Dalton Ryan Keane, of Monaca, was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday, according to WXPI Channel 11 News.

According to a statement from the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, police and EMS responded at around 4:45 p.m., to administer care on the scene.

After being transported in critical condition, Keane died from his injuries, the agency said.

Keane fell an estimated 40 feet, near Gate C of the stadium, according to KDKA-TV.

"We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today," the Steelers told the Associated Press in a statement. "We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest's family."

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Violent Crime Unit is handling the investigation, according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department.

The Steelers, who lost to the New York Jets on Sunday, made their debut at the stadium on Oct. 7, 2001. It was initially called Heinz Field, but in July, Acrisure purchased naming rights for 15 years to the 68,000 seat stadium, according to Sports Illustrated.

