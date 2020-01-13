Fan Dies After Collapsing During Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans Game at M&T Bank Stadium

A male fan has died after collapsing during the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans playoff game on Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Several outlets reported the news, including a statement from a Ravens spokesperson confirming the death.

“We can confirm there was an incident last night at the stadium where a fan collapsed while walking on the steps of the upper deck,” a Ravens spokesman told The Baltimore Sun. “Medical personnel arrived quickly but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. We expect to have more information later.”

When reached for comment, the Ravens told PEOPLE they’d be releasing another statement later on Monday.

RELATED: Person Found Dead in Port-a-Potty at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium Days After Ravens-Jets Game

Image zoom Gail Burton/AP/Shutterstock

Just last month, a person was found dead inside of a port-a-potty at M&T Bank Stadium, which was the second portable toilet-related death at the stadium in 2019. In February, a man died after he became engulfed in flames inside one of the arena’s parking lot port-a-pottys, according to CBS Sports. The cause of the fire was unclear but was not suspected to be crime-related, CBS Sports reported at the time.

The Ravens officially ended their season on Saturday after losing 28-12 against the Titans, who will now go on to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 19.

On Monday, the Baltimore team announced nine players that they had signed to “reserve/future contracts” with the team for the upcoming NFL season.

We have made the following Reserve/Future signings: LB Aaron Adeoye

DB Terrell Bonds

G Will Holden

DE Ufomba Kamalu

WR Sean Modster

DE Michael Onuoha

T R.J. Prince

TE Charles Scarff

WR Antoine Wesley — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 13, 2020

The players include linebacker Aaron Adeoye, defensive back Terrell Bonds, offensive guard Will Holden, offensive tackle R.J. Prince, tight end Charles Scarff, defensive ends Michael Onuoha and Ufomba Kamalu, and wide receivers Antoine Wesley and Sean Modster.

All nine players had been on the team’s practice squad throughout the season, according to Penn Live.