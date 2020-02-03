Fan Hilariously Caught Taking a Snooze at Super Bowl LIV — And It Was Only the First Quarter

For many football fans, attending the Super Bowl is a once in a lifetime experience — one where you need to soak in every moment.

But for one Super Bowl LIV attendee at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday night, it was the perfect opportunity to take a nap.

In a video captured by sports journalist Karisa Maxwell, a man wearing a black t-shirt can be seen sitting behind some Chiefs fans with his hands in his lap, eyes closed, mouth slightly open, appearing to be sound asleep.

“Somehow, this man is sleeping through the #SuperBowl,” Maxwell wrote in her initial tweet. “We’re still only in the first quarter.”

The video quickly went viral, and Maxwell shared updates on the man’s sleeping pattern throughout the game.

“He just woke up … oh no, should I tell him?” she tweeted, later adding, “Oh no… His friend is currently showing him the video. The whole section knows. WHAT DO I DO?!”

On Monday, Maxwell shared that she tried to interview him after halftime, but he wasn’t interested.

“So, I realize everyone was expecting an update on the sleeping man,” she tweeted. “Following halftime, I hesitantly walked up to introduce myself and asked him for an interview to find out more.”

“He was clearly annoyed and said ‘absolutely not,'” Maxwell explained, joking, “I would say he needs to relax, but …”

After waking up from his nap, the man would have seen a widely praised halftime show from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as well as an amazing end to the game.

Lopez, 50, and Shakira, 43 — the first two Latina women to co-headline the Super Bowl halftime show — sang several of their hits and were even joined on the massive stage by Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme.

Fortunately for him, the big action really kicked off at the end of the game with the Kansas City Chiefs coming back from a 10 point deficit in the second half to clinch the win over the San Francisco 49ers by scoring two touchdowns with under three minutes left, ending their franchise’s 50 year Super Bowl drought.