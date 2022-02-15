The temporary installation will be on display through Wednesday in honor of the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals

Famous Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles to Be Changed to 'Rams House' After Team's Super Bowl Win

The Hollywood Sign is getting an impromptu makeover after the Los Angeles Rams' big Super Bowl win!

The temporary installation — which will transform the Hollywood Sign to read "Rams House" and can be viewed in real time here — is a partnership between the City of Los Angeles, the Rams, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and the Hollywood Sign trust.

It will be displayed Monday through Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced in a press release.

"What a day in Los Angeles — the Rams are Super Bowl Champions," said Mayor Garcetti. "This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can't wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver. Go Rams."

"Winning a Super Bowl for Los Angeles and our fans in our home stadium is a dream come true," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff.

Adds Demoff: "We are grateful to the City, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and the Hollywood Sign Trust to allow us to recognize this historic championship by turning the iconic Hollywood sign into a celebration of our fans and our community."

On Sunday, the Rams came from behind late in the game to secure the organization's second-ever Super Bowl championship title, with wide receiver Cooper Kupp scoring the winning touchdown with less than two minutes to go in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In addition to snagging a coveted Super Bowl championship, Kupp was also named MVP of the big game.

"I don't feel deserving of this," he said while accepting the award. "It just comes down to this team, the way we prepared. The way we loved on each other trusted each other. I don't feel deserving of this. ... I don't know what to say."

He continued, "I just don't have words. I'm just so thankful for everyone. Everyone that's been in my life that's encouraged me, pushed me, has been there for me every step of the way."