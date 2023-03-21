Family of 20-Year-Old College Wrestler Reaches $14M Settlement After Son Dies of Heat Stroke

The parents of former University of the Cumberlands wrestler Grant Brace claim he died because coaches refused to give him water following an intense training session

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 21, 2023 03:28 PM
Grant Brace
Photo: University of the Cumberlands

A Tennessee family has reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with a Kentucky university after their son died of a heat stroke following a workout with the wrestling team.

According to the Associated Press, the parents of 20-year-old Grant Brace sued the University of the Cumberlands after their son died hours after the first training day of the wrestling season in 2020.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the university said the settlement exceeds $14 million and that they have agreed to participate in a heat-illness training program and to help raise awareness of heat-related injuries.

"Grant was a talented, well-liked young man entering his junior year with a bright future ahead of him," University Chancellor Jerry Jackson said in the statement. "Our University community continues to mourn his untimely loss. We sincerely hope that resolving this matter early in the legal process will offer the Brace family a measure of peace and healing."

The lawsuit, cited by AP, claimed that members of the Cumberlands wrestling team were asked to sprint multiple times up and down a hill on that day in August 2020.

Brace followed through with the drills until he became exhausted. But after his coach threatened to kick him off the team, he continued.

Eventually, Brace stopped the drills and asked for water, but the coaches did not provide any or contact emergency personnel, the family claimed.

After leaving the training session, Brace attempted to drink from an outdoor water fountain that was not working. Surveillance footage published by Good Morning America also showed him trying to enter a locked building.

Brace eventually collapsed about 300 yards away from a non-working water fountain.

As reported by ABC affiliate WTVD, Brace had narcolepsy and ADHD and was prescribed Adderall, which requires hydration.

"They did it and didn't care," Grant's father, Kyle Brace, told Good Morning America. "They didn't care."

Nearly an hour later, the wrestling coaches found Brace dead of a heat stroke with his hands gripping the grass and dirt, the lawsuit stated, per WTVD.

"He was on all fours, and he had dug his hands in the dirt, and he had fistfuls of dirt," Kyle told Good Morning America. "It's too late."

RELATED VIDEO: Former Jacksonville Jaguars Player Uche Nwaneri Found Dead at 38

In their statement to PEOPLE, the university said it believed it could defend itself from the claims but chose to settle to avoid a lengthy and costly legal process.

"The University made the decision to settle the case now in a manner it hopes will respect the Brace family's tremendous loss," they said.

According to the Washington Post, the university said the two wrestling coaches involved in that day's session have since resigned.

Related Articles
Vanessa Bryant arrives at Federal Court to testify Friday in the lawsuit over graphic photos taken by first responders at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, their teenage daughter and seven others. Bryant photographed at her arrival at U.S. Federal Courthouse on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
Vanessa Bryant Reaches Final $28.5 Million Settlement in Lawsuit Over Helicopter Crash Photos
Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2014 International CES
Vince McMahon Reaches Multimillion-Dollar Settlement with Ex-WWE Referee Who Accused Him of Rape: Report
Alex Murdaugh stands in the courtroom at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Thursday, March 2, 2023. Murdaugh was found guilty on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths in June 2021 of his wife Maggie and son Paul. Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison without parole when he is sentenced.
Alex Murdaugh Gets 2 Life Sentences in Prison for Murders of Wife and Son
hunter brown
21-Year-Old Air Force Lineman Hunter Brown Dies After Medical Emergency: 'Incredible Young Man'
Boy, 11, Dies Following Collapsing At Football Practice: 'He Didn't Know It Was Going to Be His Last Day', Elijah
Boy, 12, Dead After Collapsing During No-Contact Football Practice: 'He Was So Happy to Be There'
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland
Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement
Dale McCormick, N.Y. Dad, 48, Dies Trying to Save Son from Drowning While on Vacation in Florida: ‘Hearts Are Broken’
N.Y. Dad, 48, Dies Trying to Save Kids from Drowning While on Vacation in Florida: 'Hearts Are Broken'
Mito Pereira and Antonia Prida
Who Is Mito Pereira's Wife? All About Antonia Prida
Cheer Season 2
The Cast of 'Cheer': Where Are They Now?
(FILES) In this file undated handout photo taken at an undisclosed location and released on August 9, 2021 by the United States District Couty for the Southern District of New York shows (L-R) Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell posing for a photo. - Disgraced former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed in a jailhouse interview with a UK broadcaster that a decades-old photograph of Prince Andrew with his arm around his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre's waist and Maxwell standing next to them -- said to have been taken in London in 2001 -- is "fake". Maxwell, is imprisoned in a Florida penitentiary after her conviction and 20-year sentence for helping late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls. (Photo by Handout / US District Court - Southern District of New York (SDNY) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by HANDOUT/US District Court - Southern Dis/AFP via Getty Images)
Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Infamous Picture of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Is 'Fake'
Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman celebrate after the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia
Who Is Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend? All About Erica Herman
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Damar Hamlin's Recovery After Cardiac Arrest
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Alex's Conviction
Nick and Joey Bosa
Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
In Memory of Keenan Anderson
Keenan Anderson's Estate Seeks $50 Million in Damages from City of L.A. After Police Use of Stun Gun
Alex Murdaugh is escorted out of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on July 20, 2022. Murdaugh's trial on two counts of murder in the June 2021 deaths of his wife and son is scheduled to start Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Cop Says Alex Murdaugh Had No Visible Blood on Him After Killings, But Might Have Changed Clothes