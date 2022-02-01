Family of Longtime Bengals Fan Raises Thousands to Get 'Cincinnati's Grandpa,' 86, to Super Bowl

"I'll be there if he has to drag me there in a wheelchair or a stretcher, I'll be there," James Lipscomb said. "I'm telling you"

One longtime Cincinnati Bengals fan may get his wish to see the team play in the Super Bowl in person after decades of cheering them on.

Eighty-six-year-old James Lipscomb, who saw the Bengals play their first-ever game in 1968, became emotional when the team made it to the Super Bowl on Sunday, local ABC affiliate WCPO reports. Now, his family is trying to get him to the game with the help of an online fundraiser.

Lipscomb's grandchild Elizabeth Eschenbrenner created a GoFundMe for the cause after a video of Lipscomb's tearful reaction to the Bengals' win went viral — and earned him the nickname "Cincinnati's Grandpa."

"I had this blanket around me, I just put that blanket over my face and sobbed," Lipscomb told WCPO of the moment he watched his team defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, adding, "it means everything to me."

James Lipscomb James Lipscomb | Credit: WCPO

Linda Eschenbrenner, Lipscomb's daughter, initially recorded the video, according to NBC affiliate WLWT. The emotional clip quickly gained popularity on social media after Elizabeth — who is Linda's daughter and Lipscomb's granddaughter — shared it.

Looking back on his history with the team, Lipscomb told WCPO, "I just — being with them since 1968, I went to the Super Bowl in Detroit [in 1982] ... I sat through the Freezer Bowl down in Cincinnati (the AFC Championship game played in Jan. 1982) … it was terrible — below zero temperatures."

Now, Lipscomb says he is determined to see his team face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, which will take place at SoFi Stadium in California, on Feb. 13. While the Bengals have played in two previous Super Bowls, they have yet to win one.

"I'll be there if he has to drag me there in a wheelchair or a stretcher, I'll be there," he told WCPO. "I'm telling you."

To help her grandpa achieve his goal, Elizabeth organized the GoFundMe Monday. As of Tuesday, the fundraiser has reached over $35,000 of its $40,000 goal.

"We are trying to get grandpa to California to see the Bengals play in the SUPERBOWL [sic] !! All costs would go towards him and a caregiver to get to the game!!," Elizabeth wrote in her GoFundMe's description. "I know it is a big ask, but he is the biggest Bengals fan out there at the ripe age of 86!"

Elizabeth added that Lipscomb has "loved" the Bengals "since he scouted for them in the [coach] Paul Brown era. Had season tickets at Nippert [Stadium]. He has letters back and forth with Bengals brass over the years. I learned to who dey from him. This is pure love right here. He deserves this."