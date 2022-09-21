Parents of Little Leaguer Who Injured Head in Bunk Bed Fall Sues League, Bed Manufacturer

Jace and Nancy Oliverson, the parents of Easton Oliverson, filed a negligence lawsuit last week in Philadelphia saying their son suffered "significant and permanent injuries" after his fall

By
Published on September 21, 2022 09:28 AM
Easton Oliverson
Photo: miraclesfortank/Instagram

The family of the young boy who fell from his bunk bed and suffered a skull fracture and brain injuries last month is suing the bed's manufacturer and Little League baseball.

Jace and Nancy Oliverson — the parents of 12-year-old Easton Oliverson — filed a negligence lawsuit in Philadelphia last Friday against Savoy Contract Furniture of Williamsport and Little League International, according to papers obtained by multiple outlets including CNN, the Associated Press and NBC News.

Easton fell from the top bunk of his bed on Aug. 15 while sleeping at the Williamsport, Pennsylvania dormitory, where he and his Snow Canyon teammates were staying ahead of their first game in the Little League World Series.

"He just hit the ground super hard. Fractured his head. Fractured his cheekbone," Jace told Salt Lake City's KSL-TV after the accident. "Fell about 6 feet high. It was carpeted, but it's a pretty hard floor. But he just unfortunately just landed right."

According to the complaint, NBC News reported, the bed Easton was sleeping in did not have a railing.

"Savoy designed, manufactured, distributed, marketed, and/or sold the bunk beds in a dangerous and defective condition in that they did not contain every element necessary to make them safe for their intended use," reads the court filing, CNN reported.

Jace and Nancy are seeking more than $50,000 for Easton's ongoing care, along with punitive damages, the lawsuit states, the AP reported. They allege in the suit their son suffered "significant and permanent injuries" after his fall, CNN reported.

Neither Little League International nor Savoy Contract Furniture responded to PEOPLE's request for comment on the lawsuit, but after news of Easton's fall made headlines, Little League International did say they'd be removing the bunks from their dorms.

"Since 1992, Little League has used institutional-style bunk beds to offer the most space for the players to enjoy their time in the dorms. While these beds do not have guard rails, Little League is unaware of any serious injuries ever occurring during that period of time," the league said in a statement obtained by CNN. "Out of an abundance of caution, Little League has made the decision to remove all bunks from within the dorms and have each bed frame individually on the floor."

Easton Oliverson Little Leaguer Heads Home
Easton Oliverson/Instagram

Easton was airlifted to Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville following his fall, where he underwent emergency surgery and was placed in the intensive care unit.

His healing process took a step back when Easton fell for a second time after getting up to go to the bathroom. Though he hit his head again in the fall, a CT scan later showed the second tumble didn't cause any swelling.

The boy was released from the hospital on Aug. 30 and began his recovery in Utah, but it has not been easy.

Attorney Ken Fulginiti told NBC News Easton has undergone three operations total and battled a staph infection. "He's not doing well," Fulginiti said. "The more recent development, after a third craniotomy, is seizures. It's been a long road."

On Tuesday, the family shared some happy news on Instagram: the little leaguer had finally returned home.

"We are happy to announce that Easton has made it home.🤍" they wrote in their post, alongside a series of photos of the boy entering his house. "He is resting and adjusting to his recovery away from the hospital."

The post continued, "Please continue to keep Easton in your prayers. He is thrilled to be home, but understands that he still has a very long road ahead. It's not going to be easy, but we have faith that his prayer army will continue to carry him through.🤍Thank you, Team Easton! We love and appreciate you!"

