Family of Student-Athlete Who Died by Suicide Sues University and Coach Who Allegedly Bullied Her

Julia Pernsteiner was a 23-year-old student at Florida's Jacksonville University before her death by suicide on November 8, 2021

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 09:42 PM
Julia Pernsteiner was 23 when she died by suicide in her Jacksonville University dorm in November 2021. (Duval County, Florida, court records) https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/23685183/ju-lawsuit-pernsteiner-v-ju-ronald-grigg-complaint020323.pdf
Photo: Fourth Judicial Circuit Duval County Florida/Court Records

The parents of a Jacksonville University student-athlete are suing the Florida-based institution and her former track coach after her death.

In court documents, the parents of Julia Pernsteiner, a 23-year-old long-distance runner who was recruited into the school's tracks and field in late 2020, alleged that her death by suicide on November 8, 2021, came after months of "a toxic atmosphere of humiliation and intimidation" created by former track and field director Ron Grigg.

A lawyer for Grigg could not immediately be found to comment on his behalf. The university did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Pernsteiner, the lawsuit explains, had ADHD and severe dyslexia, dysgraphia, and dyscalculia, which affected her ability to read and write.

Since running helped her cope with her learning disabilities, she competed in her high school's cross-country team before taking on the sport as a college athlete at the University of Pikeville and transferring to Jacksonville University during the spring semester of 2021.

Her family claims the university was to provide support to her daughter with accommodations to include a scribe, reader, and professors' notes. According to the lawsuit, this was not provided to her.

Julia Pernsteiner was 23 when she died by suicide in her Jacksonville University dorm in November 2021. (Duval County, Florida, court records) https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/23685183/ju-lawsuit-pernsteiner-v-ju-ronald-grigg-complaint020323.pdf
Fourth Judicial Circuit Duval County Florida/Court Records

As she struggled with her class work, the lawsuit alleges Pernsteiner was ridiculed and harassed, with some of her former teammates also claiming that Grigg referred to her as "r–––ed" "the slowest f––ing runner on the team," and unable to "wipe your own ass."

Her former teammates also allegedly said they were "fat shamed" and subjected to weekly weigh-ins using a "bod pod" in which their coach allegedly checked their BMI (body mass index) and required them to have 10 percent or less body fat.

Jacksonville University did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

After Grigg dismissed Julia from the cross-country team in September 2021, she contacted the school's athletic director, the lawsuit adds, looking for "advice on how to proceed," and also sought help from the Mayo Clinic, the SafeSport Helpline, and the Women's Center, after the lawsuit explains she fell into a depression.

She then took the issue to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office a month later, in which bodycam footage shows she detailed the emotional distresses caused by Grigg.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The JSO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On November 8, 2021, two months after she was dismissed from the cross-country team, Julia killed herself in her dorm room. Her family argues Grigg's behavior and the university's failure to act and support her disability led to her death.

"For 22 months prior to her death, Julia suffered pain, mental anguish, panic attacks, fear, and depression. Wherefore, Plaintiffs demand judgment against defendant JU for damages, costs and trial by jury," the lawsuit states. The family is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

The school launched an investigation and, according to the Florida Times-Union, Grigg resigned from his position on July 2022, citing "concerning information shared online."

"The students, faculty and staff of Jacksonville University continue to mourn Julia's tragic death, and we sympathize with the Pernsteiner family for their loss," the university said in a statement to FOX News. "Per university policy, we do not comment on pending litigation."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Cheer Season 2
The Cast of 'Cheer': Where Are They Now?
AUBURN, ALABAMA - FEBRUARY 11: Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena on February 11, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images); https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jamea-harriss-son For Jamea Harris’s Son ; BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - MARCH 05: Darius Miles #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on March 05, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Star Alabama Basketball Player Accused of Providing Gun Used in Killing of Woman
Boy, 11, Dies Following Collapsing At Football Practice: 'He Didn't Know It Was Going to Be His Last Day', Elijah
Boy, 12, Dead After Collapsing During No-Contact Football Practice: 'He Was So Happy to Be There'
SAN JOSE, CA - DECEMBER 08: Katie Meyer #19 of the Stanford Cardinal defends the goal against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the Division I Women's Soccer Championship held at Avaya Stadium on December 8, 2019 in San Jose, California. Stanford defeated North Carolina in a shootout. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Katie Meyer's Family Sues Stanford University Says School's 'Reckless' Decision Led to Her Death
Alex Murdaugh and his defense attorney Jim Griffin listen to testimony during Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, in Walterboro, S.C.
Murdaugh Murders: A Complete Timeline of Alex Murdaugh's Trial
Golden State Killer's Murder Victims
Cold Cases Heat Up: How Advances in DNA Technology Are Helping to Bring Justice for Victims
Armie Hammer
A Timeline of Armie Hammer's Recent Controversies
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? All About Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland
Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Jen and Sharrief Shah
Who Is Jen Shah's Husband? All About Sharrieff Shah
Wisconsin Track and Cross Country Star Sarah Shulze Dies at 21. https://www.sarahshulze.com/
21-Year-Old Track Star's Family Speaks Out After Her Suicide as They Launch Foundation in Her Name
Kelce Family
All About Travis and Jason Kelce's Parents, Ed and Donna Kelce
Deion Sanders visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 50 Radio Row at the Moscone Center on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California
Deion Sanders' 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex