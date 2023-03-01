Family of Student-Athlete Who Died by Suicide Sues University and Coach Who Allegedly Bullied Her

The parents of a Jacksonville University student-athlete are suing the Florida-based institution and her former track coach after her death.

In court documents, the parents of Julia Pernsteiner, a 23-year-old long-distance runner who was recruited into the school's tracks and field in late 2020, alleged that her death by suicide on November 8, 2021, came after months of "a toxic atmosphere of humiliation and intimidation" created by former track and field director Ron Grigg.

A lawyer for Grigg could not immediately be found to comment on his behalf. The university did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Pernsteiner, the lawsuit explains, had ADHD and severe dyslexia, dysgraphia, and dyscalculia, which affected her ability to read and write.

Since running helped her cope with her learning disabilities, she competed in her high school's cross-country team before taking on the sport as a college athlete at the University of Pikeville and transferring to Jacksonville University during the spring semester of 2021.

Her family claims the university was to provide support to her daughter with accommodations to include a scribe, reader, and professors' notes. According to the lawsuit, this was not provided to her.

Fourth Judicial Circuit Duval County Florida/Court Records

As she struggled with her class work, the lawsuit alleges Pernsteiner was ridiculed and harassed, with some of her former teammates also claiming that Grigg referred to her as "r–––ed" "the slowest f––ing runner on the team," and unable to "wipe your own ass."

Her former teammates also allegedly said they were "fat shamed" and subjected to weekly weigh-ins using a "bod pod" in which their coach allegedly checked their BMI (body mass index) and required them to have 10 percent or less body fat.

After Grigg dismissed Julia from the cross-country team in September 2021, she contacted the school's athletic director, the lawsuit adds, looking for "advice on how to proceed," and also sought help from the Mayo Clinic, the SafeSport Helpline, and the Women's Center, after the lawsuit explains she fell into a depression.

She then took the issue to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office a month later, in which bodycam footage shows she detailed the emotional distresses caused by Grigg.

The JSO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On November 8, 2021, two months after she was dismissed from the cross-country team, Julia killed herself in her dorm room. Her family argues Grigg's behavior and the university's failure to act and support her disability led to her death.

"For 22 months prior to her death, Julia suffered pain, mental anguish, panic attacks, fear, and depression. Wherefore, Plaintiffs demand judgment against defendant JU for damages, costs and trial by jury," the lawsuit states. The family is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

The school launched an investigation and, according to the Florida Times-Union, Grigg resigned from his position on July 2022, citing "concerning information shared online."

"The students, faculty and staff of Jacksonville University continue to mourn Julia's tragic death, and we sympathize with the Pernsteiner family for their loss," the university said in a statement to FOX News. "Per university policy, we do not comment on pending litigation."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.