Phoenix Suns' Family Members Announce Their Names During Starting Lineup: 'That Was Amazing!'

Phoenix Suns starters were treated to a surprise when their family members announced their names before a game this week

For weeks, nearly two dozen teams from the NBA have been quarantined inside Walt Disney World in Orlando, which means they haven't had any in-person contact with friends or family members.

Being away from the outside world can prove difficult for anyone, but it's necessary to protect players and staff from coronavirus, which already brought the 2019-2020 season to a standstill in March.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But the NBA "bubble" is working as planned — as of Aug. 5, the league has not had a single positive coronavirus test inside the Disney World campus.

While the NBA will allow some guests to visit the bubble in the coming weeks, players in the Phoenix Suns starting lineup were treated to an adorable surprise when their loved ones helped to introduce them ahead of Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a video posted to the Suns' Instagram account, Suns players including Ricky Rubio and Deandre Ayton can be seen smiling as their loved ones back home read their names in pre-recorded messages.

Suns fan Jenna Warren, 16, helped to introduce Devin Booker, who has been one of the major highlights of the season restart so far.

The heartwarming surprise was a hit with the Suns and with NBA players around the league who complimented the franchise for the gesture.

"Aye this was amazing @Suns," Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry tweeted in response to the video.

"Man that was well done @Suns!! Wow!!!" added Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors, who are currently competing inside the bubble. <

Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA player to be diagnosed with coronavirus in March, called the surprise "dope." But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, who locked down the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference this month, had one of the most emotional responses to the video.

"That was AMAZING!!!!!!!!" he wrote on Twitter. "[Shout out] the Suns for that."

"Damn I miss my family!" he added.

The Suns are the hottest team in the NBA bubble right now and are currently 7-0 since the season restarted. But despite their impressive record and Booker's incredible performances, the team is still in a battle to make it into the playoffs.

RELATED VIDEO: Kenny 'The Jet' Smith Shares His Predictions for This Year's Novel NBA Season

Along with the Portland Trailblazers (the current No. 8 seed in the West), Memphis Grizzlies, and San Antonio Spurs, the Suns are hoping to claim either the eighth or ninth seed before the last game of the regular season this week.