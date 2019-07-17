Steph Curry, LeBron James and the Funniest Pictures of Athletes from the Viral #AgeChallenge

Athletes joined in on the craziness after the #AgeChallenge went viral across social media on Tuesday
By Jason Duaine Hahn
July 17, 2019 02:54 PM

P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn

P.K Subban/ Instagram

Nashville Predators star P.K. Subban, and former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn look happy and in love “years later” into their romance.

LeBron James

LeBron James/Instagram

While LeBron James is one of the oldest players in the NBA, he is still one of the best — and it may be a possibility he’ll still be playing long after he turns gray!

Stephen Curry

Steph Curry/ Instagram

Stephen Curry used his draft night picture in 2009 for his #AgeChallenge contribution.

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade/ Instagram

The now-retired Dwyane Wade still carries a lot of swagger in old age!

Juju Smith Schuster

Juju Smith Schuster/ Instagram

At 22 years old, the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver still has a long way to go before he begins to look like the FaceApp version of himself.

Kevin Love

Kevin Love/ Instagram

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward, who won the NBA championship in 2016, looks distinguished with a silver beard and hair.

