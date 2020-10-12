Lewis Hamilton Ties Michael Schumacher’s Record for Most Formula One Wins

Lewis Hamilton won his 91st Formula One event on Sunday, which is a tie with racing legend Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton added to his already impressive Formula One resume this weekend by earning his 91st win, putting him in a tie with racing legend Michael Schumacher.

After winning the Eifel Grand Prix in Nurburg, Germany, on Sunday, 35-year-old Hamilton was presented with one of Schumacher's red helmets by the former racer's son, Mick. In a post on social media, Hamilton called the moment "surreal."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I remember watching Michael as a kid, winning all those races and I was just dreaming of being there myself," Hamilton said of the F1 icon. "It shows dreams really can come true. A big, big thank you to @SchumacherMick, this was truly a surreal moment. One that I’ll remember forever."

During his career, Schumacher won seven racing championships and is widely regarded as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. He initially retired in 2006 but returned to racing four years later before stepping back from driving for a final time in 2012.

Just a year later, Schumacher suffered serious head injuries in a skiing accident that broke apart his helmet after he crashed into rocks at Meribel ski resort in the French Alps. Since then, Schumacher's family has mostly kept his condition private.

Image zoom Lewis Hamilton BRYN LENNON/POOL/AFP via Getty

"Big congrats, an impressive achievement of a great driver," Schumacher's family said in a statement following Hamilton's win.

"We cannot deny we would have loved for Michael to hold those records, but as he always used to say: records are there to be broken," they added.

Hamilton continued to praise Schumacher on social media by posting a video that spliced together footage from both of their careers.

"Feeling really [honored] to be mentioned in the same likeness as a driver like Michael. What happened today is beyond my wildest dreams," he wrote on Twitter.

"I can’t express how grateful I am to all the fans, and to my amazing team for being with me on this journey. This is for us #91," Hamilton added.

RELATED VIDEO: F1 Champion Schumacher In Critical Condition

According to ESPN, Hamilton took 261 race starts to reach his 91 wins, while Schumacher needed 247. They are far ahead of the competition, the outlet notes, as driver Sebastian Vettel is in third place for most all-time wins at 53.