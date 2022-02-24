F1 Star Sebastian Vettel Says He Likely Won't Race in Russian Grand Prix Following Invasion of Ukraine

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel said he would likely not race in the Russian Grand Prix if Formula 1 officials decide to move forward with the event as planned in September

Former Formula 1 champion Sebastion Vettel says he will likely not take part in the Russian Grand Prix in September following the country's military invasion of Ukraine.

Vettel, who drivers for Aston Martin, said he was "shocked" after hearing that Russian forces entered Ukraine on Thursday morning, and launched assaults on the country's cities as they made their way to the capital city of Kyiv.

"I think it's horrible to see what is happening and obviously if you look at the calendar we have a race scheduled in Russia," said Vettel, a four-time Formula 1 champion, according to ESPN.

"For myself, my opinion is I should not go, I will not go," he added. "I'm just really shocked and sad to see what's going on. We will see going forward, but I think my decision is already made."

After the invasion began, there were calls on social media for the Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 23 in Sochi, to be canceled.

According to the BBC, Formula 1 officials said they were "closely watching the very fluid developments and at this time has no further comment on the race" moving forward as planned.

Max Verstappen, the reigning Formula 1 champion, appeared to agree with a boycott of the race.

"When a country is at war it's not correct to race there, that's for sure," said the 24-year-old, as noted by ESPN.

In a substantial move, Formula 1 team Haas announced it would remove branding from its car depicting the logo of the Russian fertilizer company, Uralkali, for the final day of testing before the start of the season. Haas is the only American team in Formula 1, and Uralkali is its title sponsor.

"Haas F1 Team will present its VF-22 in a plain white livery, minus Uralkali branding, for the third and final day of track running at Circuit de Barcelona–Catalunya on Friday," the team said in a statement. "Nikita Mazepin will drive as planned in the morning session with Mick Schumacher taking over in the afternoon. No further comment will be made at this time regarding team partner agreements."

Mazepin is the son of Dmitry Mazepin, billionaire and majority shareholder of Uralkali.

The attack in Ukraine is still-evolving but explosions and airstrikes have been reported, with threats mounting against the capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression toward Ukraine has been widely condemned by the international community, including with economic sanctions and NATO troops massing in the region.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," President Biden said as the first steps of the invasion appeared to begin this week.