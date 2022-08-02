F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Joins Group of Investors Set to Purchase the Denver Broncos

Lewis Hamilton, one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, is taking the wheel of an NFL franchise.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old British racing star said he joined the Denver Broncos group, spearheaded by Walmart heir Rob Walton, that will take over ownership of the franchise later this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the @Broncosstory!!" Hamilton tweeted. "Honoured to work with a world-class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports."

According to ESPN, the ownership also includes former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Mellody Hobson, the co-CEO of Ariel Investments. Hobson is also the wife of Star Wars creator George Lucas.

In a statement, Walton called Hamilton a "champion competitor" who will bring a "standard of excellence" to the football club.

"We're delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group," he said in the statement, published to the Broncos' Twitter account.

"He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including his own sport," Walton added. "With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization."

Walton and the group are expected to take over the team on August 9, after a vote among the team owners in Minneapolis, ESPN reported. If successful, the group will purchase the Broncos for $4.65 billion.

RELATED VIDEO: NASCAR's Chase Elliott Talks About Sacrifices He Made to Go After a Career in Racing

According to Bloomberg, 77-year-old Walton is worth $61.1 billion as of Tuesday afternoon.