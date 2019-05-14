Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton made one fan’s day after sending an F1 race car over to terminally ill 5-year-old Harry Shaw.

The boy from Surrey had sent Hamilton a good luck message on Instagram from his hospital bed before Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday in Barcelona, the BBC reported on Sunday.

“Hello Lewis Hamilton. Good luck winning the race in Spain and thank you for the gifts. Lots of love from Harry and goodbye,” Harry said in the video.

That good luck message resonated with the Formula One driver, who at first had his team send Harry some signed photographs and a Mercedes hat.

“It just went from there, really,” Charlotte Shaw, Harry’s mother, told the BBC. “It’s brought smiles into his life at a time when there’s a limited amount of fun to be had, to be perfectly honest.”

“It’s just got bigger and bigger and better and better and the smiles have got broader and broader,” she said of Hamilton’s gifts for Harry. “It’s so special to see Harry enjoying himself.”

Harry, who has Ewing’s sarcoma, was surprised with an actual Formula One Mercedes race car upon returning to his home for his final days. Charlotte and her husband James were told Harry had just one week left to live back in April, according to the BBC.

“I don’t know Lewis, but I think what we’ve seen is what a genuine, decent, lovely person he is,” James said of Hamilton. “That was a heartfelt message he did and he won that Grand Prix for Harry and that means a lot.”

The Formula One driver described the boy as his “spirit angel,” dedicating Sunday’s victory to him while arranging for Mercedes to fly out one of its race cars to Harry’s home in Redhill, Surrey. Hamilton is expected to present his grand prix trophy to his biggest fan, as well.

“Today, I was just super-inspired by this kid that sent me a message,” Hamilton said following his victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, according to the BBC. “He was my spirit angel.”

Hamilton also posted a heartfelt message to Harry after seeing the boy’s good luck message on Instagram.

“Harry, you don’t know how much this message means to me buddy. Thank you so much, you are my inspiration today Harry. I will try to make you proud. You are such a strong boy, I wish I was as strong as you, I wanted the world to see how strong you are and ask everyone to send their best wishes and prayers to you during this hard time. Sending you love Harry. God bless you. Your friend, Lewis #keepfighting #nevergiveup #wewinandwelosetogether,” Hamilton captioned the video.

The Shaw family has raised over £15,000 ($19,235) for research into the disease after setting up a charity page online. Mercedes later tweeted that they were supporting the fundraiser as well.

For Harry 💪 This brave, inspiring young man was diagnosed with cancer in August 2018 and he’s not stopped fighting since! We’re supporting @HarrysPledge5 to raise money for research into Ewing’s Sarcoma and other childhood cancers Pledge your support 👉 https://t.co/qQGXZIywYK pic.twitter.com/A13UmWSM1o — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) May 12, 2019

Hamilton is a five-time Formula One World Champion who races for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport.