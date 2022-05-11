F1 Driver Valtteri Bottas Strips Down During Colorado River Trip After Miami Race: 'Peachy'
Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas is no stranger to baring it all.
After scoring six points at the first-ever Miami Grand Prix last Sunday, Bottas took a trip to Aspen, Colorado, to squeeze in some skinny dipping while in the U.S.
The 32-year-old posted a picture to Instagram from the trip showing him swimming — naked — through a rocky river. The photograph also reveals his bare butt.
"Peachy," Bottas' girlfriend, Tiffany Cromwell, wrote in the comments of the post, which has already received over 330,000 likes, as of Wednesday afternoon.
This isn't the first time Formula 1 fans have seen Bottas' nude bottom.
In season 3 of the Netflix docuseries, Drive to Survive, Bottas allowed filmmakers to record him and a friend chatting naked in a sauna. The scene got a lot of attention from fans and other F1 drivers.
"Imagine I'm not the first to comment on it, but still not sure how I feel about seeing ALL of Bottas in DTS," McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo posted on Twitter after watching the episode.
"I guess it's the birth of Bottass. Dammit we're immature. All I'd recommend is a tan. Was sunglasses sorta stuff. Otherwise, fair play lad," he added.
Turns out, being naked is just par for the course for the Finnish driver.
When asked last year about his favorite part about being from Finland, Bottas had a simple answer: "Sauna, and being able to be naked."
Bottas is enjoying his first year with Alfa Romeo, having scored 30 points so far with his new team.
That places him just a few points behind his former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, who is sitting in sixth place in the Drivers Championship with 36 points.
But Bottas' dreams of winning his first Drivers Championship may not come true this season.
Ferrari driver Char Leclerc is currently leading the championship with 104 points, with no signs of slowing down.