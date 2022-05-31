See All the Exclusive Photos from Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson's Tropical and Romantic Wedding

The Basketball Wives star married her pastor fiancé at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club over the weekend after getting engaged in Nov. 2021

By Lindsay Kimble and Natasha Dye May 31, 2022 02:11 PM

Perfectly Pampered

Credit: Manolo Doreste

With help from her daughters Amirah O'Neal and Me'Arah O'Neal last Saturday, Shaunie got into her gown by Jean Louis Sabajai in partnership with fashion stylist Eric Archibald, and Jimmy Choo shoes.

She Sparkles

Credit: Manolo Doreste

Shaunie accessorized with David Yurman jewelry and a dreamy veil, also by Jean Louis Sabajai.

Mrs. Henderson

Credit: Manolo Doreste

"She's amazing. She's just the most laid-back, hilarious, fun-loving person. She's a woman of faith," Henderson gushed to PEOPLE about his now-wife. "She can cook, she can dress, and she can sing!"

Fabulous Foodies

Credit: Manolo Doreste

Shaunie said her girls couldn't stop raving about the Anguillian-inspired dishes served at the wedding: "My youngest daughter
said this is the best food she's ever had in her life, which is a pure exaggeration."

Laughing, she added, "Now food is great, but come on, the best you've ever had in your life?"

One of the Guys

Credit: Manolo Doreste

While the bride and groom, of course, enjoyed the wedding fesitivities, no one had more fun than Shaunie's children. Said Henderson, "Those kids had a blast."

Echoed Shaunie, "The kids didn't want to leave. My daughters have asked four times, 'Why are we going home?' "

Family Affair

Credit: Manolo Doreste

Henderson was excited for the blending of families that happened during the festivities, with his nieces and nephews spending time with Shaunie's five children: (from left to right) Shareef O'Neal, Amirah, Shaquir O'Neal, Me'Arah and Myles B. O'Neal.

"My nephews running around with Shaunie's sons and daughters. And so that blending, meeting new family members that they'll have for life has also been exciting to see," said Henderson.

Camera-Ready

Credit: Manolo Doreste

On the big day, Henderson said he "felt at ease. I felt relaxed."

Still, he joked, he was not prepared for the "tremendous amount of pictures that we had to take."

Amazing Accompaniments

Credit: Manolo Doreste

Yolanda Adams sang a tear-jerking rendition of "Today I Do" by Tamia as Shaunie walked down the aisle toward her new husband.

Always There for Mom

Credit: Manolo Doreste

Shaunie told PEOPLE she "eally struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle. Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons handed me off."

Here, Shareef took his mother's arm, while Shaquir can be seen in the background and Myles in the foreground.

New Hardware

Credit: Manolo Doreste

The couple exchanged wedding bands from Jason of Beverly Hills.

Personal Poetry

Credit: Manolo Doreste

R&B singer KEM, one of the couple's favorite artists, shared his songwriting skills to help the groom craft his personal wedding vows to Shaunie. They will now be incorporated into a song that will be recorded in dedication to Shaunie.

Looking to the Future

Credit: Manolo Doreste

With a blessing from the officiant, Bishop T.D. Jakes, the couple is now focused on what's next.

"We want to build a legacy together," Shaunie told PEOPLE. The new chapter for her is about "growing, evolving, and becoming," she said.

A Perfect Blend

Credit: Manolo Doreste

Henderson fit right in with Shaunie's family long before the "I dos," his bride said.

"He's been amazing to just step into our lives and fill a void that's been there for a minute in a space of just being here with me, cause I haven't had somebody," Shaunie explained. "They love him which makes me love him even more."

The Look of Love

Credit: Manolo Doreste

The couple dated for two years before announcing their engagement last November.

A Serene Setting

Credit: Manolo Doreste

The location was an easy choice for the newlyweds, who "immediately fell in love with" Anguilla on a past trip.

"I think after that first visit, we knew this was the place we wanted to get married," Shaunie told PEOPLE.

Cheers!

Credit: Manolo Doreste

Among blush rose florals created by Black Orchid, guests shared a series of toasts for the newly-dubbed Hendersons.

Said the pastor: "We were toasting to blending our family. We were toasting to anniversaries. We were toasting to birthdays. We were toasting to longevity. It just went on and on."

Let Them Eat Cake

Credit: Manolo Doreste

The seven-tier cake — designed by Rebecca Isbell of Aurora Resort and Golf Club — was strawberry shortcake flavored, and adorned with a cascading tower of blush flowers.

Newlywed Bliss

Credit: Manolo Doreste

"We still giggle when we hear Mr. and Mrs. Henderson," the happy couple said.

Added Shaunie, "Somebody says 'Mrs. Henderson' to me, I've been giggling since it happened. So yes, I think the answer is yes, it feels different in a great way."

Terrific Tunes

Credit: Manolo Doreste

Ron Isley from the Isley Brothers performed with the beloved band during the reception.

"When the band sang 'Let's Stay Together,' all of my friends
got on the floor and we did the chacha to that," Shaunie recounted.

Groove with You

Credit: Manolo Doreste

Said Henderson of the evening's entertainment: "I am born in the '80s, but I love '50s, '60s and '70s music and the Isley Brothers being there was just amazing to me. And I have a picture of
Ron Isley handing me his personal golden microphone, singing a Sam Cooke song from the late '60s."

"I could have stayed on the dance floor all night," he admitted.

All Night Long

Credit: Manolo Doreste

Henderson and O'Neal posed with afterparty entertainemnt DJ Spinderella (second from left) and Quenton Coleman (far right).

