Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard Shot and Killed Outside a Pennsylvania Bar

The former cornerback played for the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars during his career

Published on October 17, 2022 04:27 PM
Antonio Dennard #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at EverBank Field on August 30, 2012 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Antonio Dennard. Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty

Ex-NFL Player Antonio Dennard is dead at 32.

Dennard was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Legends Bar and Restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, Pennsylvania.

The former cornerback was taken by a private vehicle to Reading Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the operating room, according to local newspaper The Reading Eagle.

Officials have ruled his death a homicide and police are currently investigating.

Dennard played college football at Langston University in Oklahoma before moving on to the NFL. Over the course of his career, he was signed to the practice squads of three NFL teams — the New York Giants, the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars — as a cornerback.

RELATED VIDEO: Former Dallas Cowboys Player Gavin Escobar Dead After California Rock-Climbing Accident

The athlete also played for the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League in 2015.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

