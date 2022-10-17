Ex-NFL Player Antonio Dennard is dead at 32.

Dennard was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Legends Bar and Restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, Pennsylvania.

The former cornerback was taken by a private vehicle to Reading Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the operating room, according to local newspaper The Reading Eagle.

Officials have ruled his death a homicide and police are currently investigating.

Dennard played college football at Langston University in Oklahoma before moving on to the NFL. Over the course of his career, he was signed to the practice squads of three NFL teams — the New York Giants, the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars — as a cornerback.

RELATED VIDEO: Former Dallas Cowboys Player Gavin Escobar Dead After California Rock-Climbing Accident

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The athlete also played for the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League in 2015.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.