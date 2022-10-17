Entertainment Sports Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard Shot and Killed Outside a Pennsylvania Bar The former cornerback played for the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars during his career By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw all of Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Senior Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. She graduated Loyola University Maryland with a Bachelors in Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 17, 2022 04:27 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Antonio Dennard. Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Ex-NFL Player Antonio Dennard is dead at 32. Dennard was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Legends Bar and Restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, Pennsylvania. The former cornerback was taken by a private vehicle to Reading Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the operating room, according to local newspaper The Reading Eagle. Former Notre Dame and NFL Player Paul Duncan Dead at 35 After Going into Cardiac Arrest During Run Officials have ruled his death a homicide and police are currently investigating. Dennard played college football at Langston University in Oklahoma before moving on to the NFL. Over the course of his career, he was signed to the practice squads of three NFL teams — the New York Giants, the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars — as a cornerback. RELATED VIDEO: Former Dallas Cowboys Player Gavin Escobar Dead After California Rock-Climbing Accident Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The athlete also played for the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League in 2015. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.