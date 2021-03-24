The professional figure skating competition is back after being canceled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Everything to Know About the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships

The 2021 World Figure Skating Championships are here!

On Wednesday, the annual figure skating competition — which has the best figure skaters from across the world gathering to compete for the first time since 2019 — began.

This year's competition comes after the 2020 championships, which were originally scheduled to take place in Montreal, Canada, were canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Figure skaters will compete for the title of world champion in four different categories — men's singles, ladies' singles, pairs and ice dance — through the end of the month.

Here's everything skating fans need to know about watching the championships from home.

When?

The 2021 World Figure Skating Championships will be held from March 22 to March 28, 2021.

Where?

The 2021 World Figure Skating Championships will be held in Stockholm, Sweden. Stockholm was previously announced as the host city of the Championships back in June 2018.

Who is competing from the United States?

An array of U.S. figure skaters are competing in this year's competition.

Jason Brown and Vincent Zhou are competing in the men's singles, alongside Nathan Chen, who is aiming to win his third straight World Figure Skating Championship.

In the ladies' singles, Karen Chen and Bradie Tennell are set to compete while the pairs category will see Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc team up together, alongside Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates, meanwhile, will pair off in the ice dance category against Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue are also set to compete.

How to watch?

The 2021 World Figure Skating Championships will be livestreamed on the International Skating Union's YouTube channel.

Fans who have cable can watch via NBC Sports Live, while those who don't can watch the broadcast via Peacock TV.