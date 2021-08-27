Sonya and Dell Curry — parents to NBA stars Stephen and Seth Curry — are ending their marriage after 33 years

Raising Stephen and Seth: Everything to Know About Dell and Sonya Curry's NBA Family

The Currys are undoubtedly basketball royalty.

From dad Dell Curry to sons Stephen and Seth Curry, basketball fans have long been treated to the family's exceptional skills that seemingly run in their DNA.

With the 2021-2022 NBA season set to begin in October, here is a breakdown of the Curry family's NBA resume so far.

Dell Curry

Dell played for five teams during his 16-year career, after being selected in the first round of the NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz ahead of the 1986-1987 season. Yet Dell is most remembered for his time on the Charlotte Hornets, where he spent 10 seasons.

Over his career, Dell averaged 11.7 points, 1.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds, according to Basketball-Reference, and earned an NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in 1994 as a member of the Hornets.

Dell, along with his wife, 55-year-old Sonya Curry, welcomed their first son together, Stephen, in March 1988, and their second son, Seth, was born two years later in August 1990.

Dell and Sonya Curry Credit: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty

The couple's daughter, Sydel, was born in October 1994 and played volleyball for Elon University. She is married to Golden State Warriors player, Damion Lee.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Stephen praised his parents for being positive influences in his life.

"My mom is an educator, so [giving back] was a part of her job," Stephen said in November. "It was staying late after school, mentoring, kids, talking to parents, giving them encouragement. ... She had to be selfless and sacrifice a lot of time."

"So I got to see that up close and personal," he added. "My dad, every chance he got, he was doing things in the community. ... He always showed up in a meaningful way."

This week, Dell and Sonya announced they were ending their marriage after 33 years.

"After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness," Sonya and Dell told PEOPLE.

Seth Curry Credit: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

Seth Curry

Like his father before him, Seth is a talented shooter and has proven to be a solid contributor. The 31-year-old played for both Liberty University and Duke University before going undrafted in the 2013 NBA Draft. But after a stint in the NBA's G-League (then, the D-League) Seth was called up to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2013.

Since then, he has played for a number of NBA teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers and his current team, the Philadelphia 76ers, who are strong contenders in the Eastern Conference.

"I taught my boys the fundamentals of the game and fundamentals of the shot," Dell explained to Reuters in 2002. "They had to have their own work ethic and dedication, of course being around the game, watching myself and some of the best players in the world, my teammates, really helped to show them how the pros go about doing it. But they had to have their own self-discipline and dedication."

In 2019, Seth married former volleyball player Callie Rivers, the daughter of current 76ers coach Doc Rivers.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Toronto Raptors Stephen Curry | Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty

Stephen Curry

Stephen, 33, is the most accomplished of the Curry basketball players. He's won three NBA championships since being drafted by his longtime team, the Golden State Warriors, in the 2009 NBA Draft.

He has won two NBA MVP Awards (in 2015 and 2016) and is a 7-time All-Star. His 2016 MVP nod was the league's first-ever unanimous selection.

"He's definitely better than I was. I had a two-dribble limit," Dell told GQ of Stephen. "He's probably best off the dribble. His range is definitely farther than mine was. But it's a different NBA. I would never take 35-foot three-pointers with 17 seconds on the shot clock. So it's a different game, and he plays with a team and a coach that allows him to play that freely."

Stephen shares three children — daughters Riley, 9, and Ryan, 6, and son, Canon, 3, — with his wife Ayesha Curry.