"I kind of let myself go through the emotions. Sad, mad, angry, pissed off, hysterical — all of the phases. And that's the first time in my life I've ever felt the emotions rather than somebody coming up to me and telling me, 'Hey, it's gonna be O.K.' I got to relish in all of those emotions and phases myself rather than people telling me, 'Hey, it's gonna be O.K. You should be fine.' It's like, Bro, no, I don't want to be fine. I don't have to be fine. I can be pissed off for now. I can be mad. I can be angry. I can be joyful, you know? So it was actually really nice because it was the first time in my life that's ever happened."

— to Sports Illustrated about dealing with the pandemic, the postponement of the Summer Games and the uncertainty of her future in gymnastics