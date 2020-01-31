Everything You Need to Know About the Australian Open Finals This Weekend

After two and a half weeks of grueling matches and unexpected upsets, the time has come for the 2020 Australian Open finals.

The world’s tennis superstars are vying for top titles this weekend, including Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, who is hoping to secure an Australian Open win for the eighth time.

Here’s everything tennis fans need to know about keeping up with the open’s final from home:

Who:

In the women’s final, Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza will face off American player Sofia Kenin. Muguruza secured her spot with a 7-6, 7-5 win over Simona Halep Thursday after Kenin, 21, defeated Ashleigh Barty, 7-6, 7-5. Kenin could win her first Grand Slam while Muguruza, 26, is up for her third major title.

Austria’s Dominic Thiem, 26, is hoping to win his third Grand Slam championship over the record-breaking Djokovic, 32. He slid into the final round in an unexpected win over Alexander Zerev 6-4, 7-6, 6-6 on Friday. Djokovic scored a spot in the final after defeating Roger Federer 7-6, 6-4, 6-3.

When:

Muguruza and Kenin are set to compete on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. EST).

Djokovic and Thiem will face off Sunday at 7:30 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. EST).

The tournament will conclude after the men’s singles match Sunday.

Where:

The Australian Open is played in Melbourne, Australia, at a variety of arenas. Both the men and women’s singles finals will take place at the Rod Laver Arena.

If you want to watch the action from your home, ESPN and ESPN2 will be showing the matches as well as highlights on CBS Sports HQ. You can also livestream the matches on WatchESPN.com or through the ESPN app.

How else to follow along:

All of the action is guaranteed to be shared on the Australian Open’s social media accounts, the WTA and the ATP. The Australian Open tweets at @AustralianOpen, while the ATP is at @ATP_Tour and WTA at @WTA.