Every Photo From Bubba Wallace & Amanda Carter's New Year's Eve Wedding

01 of 14 Anastasiia Photography After six years together, Bubba Wallace, 29, —full name William Darrell Wallace Jr.—married Amanda Carter, 28, in a lavish ceremony that had 250 guests in attendance.

02 of 14 The Wedding Venue ANASTASIIA PHOTOGRAPHY The wedding was held at at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina. For their "intimate and romantic" ceremony, the couple chose to fill the venue with all-white flowers with greenery accents and candles.

03 of 14 ANASTASIIA PHOTOGRAPHY Carter prepared for her big day with a splash of champagne.

04 of 14 ANASTASIIA PHOTOGRAPHY The bride is photographed with her bridal party.

05 of 14 Anastasiia Photography Wallace wore a tuxedo by famed suit designer Mitch Purgason of Stitched by Mitch. Purgason custom designed the dark wine tuxedo jacket and cashmere and silk pants which included a hidden message inside. "Every suit that I make Bubba I include 'Est 1993' the year he was born embroidered somewhere hidden either on his pants or his jacket," he stated.

06 of 14 ANASTASIIA PHOTOGRAPHY Wallace and his crew looked sharp in pristinely tailored tuxedos that were designed in Italy and made from an ombre textured wool manufactured from the same mill that makes the James Bond suits.

07 of 14 ANASTASIIA PHOTOGRAPHY In addition to his birth year, the NASCAR driver's bespoke suits always have another intricate detail, and his wedding tux was no different. "I also feature a Milanese tri-colored buttonhole. Something that can only be done by hand, and that's usually a gradient of the color that he is wearing," Purgason told PEOPLE.

08 of 14 ANASTASIIA PHOTOGRAPHY Carter was glowing while walking down the aisle. The beautiful bride wore a gown by Madam Burcu Couture and shoes by Lola Cruz.

09 of 14 ANASTASIIA PHOTOGRAPHY Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter with their entire wedding party.

10 of 14 ANASTASIIA PHOTOGRAPHY The pair walk down the aisle for the first time as Mr. and Mrs. Wallace.

11 of 14 ANASTASIIA PHOTOGRAPHY The newlyweds share their first dance at the reception which was also held at the JW Marriott. Unlike the ceremony whose decor was whimsical and romantic, the couple wanted the reception to be more vibrant. "We wanted the ceremony, (which was held on the hotel's 4th floor) to be formal, and then as soon as you walk down the staircase to the reception, we wanted the whole mood to flip," Carter told PEOPLE. "The flowers are changing from white to vibrant with pinks, purples, reds, with a lot of sparkle and shine in the room. We wanted the reception to feel like a New Year's Eve party."

12 of 14 ANASTASIIA PHOTOGRAPHY When it came to dining, the pair didn't go the traditional seated dinner route either. Instead, they had four different tapas-style stations with Italian, Asian stir fry, burgers and tacos so guests can pick and choose. "We're not doing a seated dinner with over 200 people," Carter told PEOPLE. "We wanted to make sure that we have time to see everybody. And a seated dinner really can take away from being able to talk to everybody."

13 of 14 ANASTASIIA PHOTOGRAPHY And because it was New Year's Eve, the couple wanted to make sure the music was right for the occasion. "We were on a road trip recently, and the entire four-and-a-half-hour car ride we just went through and picked songs," stated Carter. Their wedding playlist included classics, '90s hits, hip hop and EDM. "I love dancing. It's got to be the right vibe," emphasized Wallace.