Shoppers Are 'Obsessed' with This Deceptively Roomy Backpack Cooler — and You Can Grab It for 20% Off
If you're trying to take any food or drinks out with you this summer — whether to the beach, to the park, on a hike, or even to an amusement park — lugging around a hard-sided cooler gets old pretty fast. The simplest solution to keeping a load of lunches and drinks chilled all day is an easy-to-carry cooler backpack.
Right now on Amazon, the Everlasting Comfort's Insulated Cooler Backpack, a roomy choice that can store dozens of drinks at a time, is 20 percent off. The customer-loved option is a top seller in its category that "does not leak and keeps things cold all day," even "in the Florida heat."
Designed to bring on the go, this cooler can hold up to 4 pounds of ice and 45 cans (or an array of food and drinks in various sizes) — and keep them cold for 24 hours. There are also side pockets big enough to hold wine bottles, plus front pouches for stashing your phone, keys, and other essentials.
Buy It! Everlasting Comfort Insulated Cooler Backpack, $39.95 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com
The insulated lining keeps food warm just as well as it keeps drinks cold, in case you're bringing along a hot meal for later, and padded straps make it comfortable to carry, even once it's loaded to capacity. Plus, water-resistant materials will help it last for summers to come.
Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this summer solution. One five-star reviewer praised it as a "lifesaver for a mom of 4!" while a different reviewer called it a "game changer." They added, "All the pockets, especially the hidden ones are very handy. I just use it to transport ANYTHING that I need to bring with me."
Many reviewers also praise the versatility of the bag. "Buy this bag now if you are a camper, hiker, parent, picnicker, or a person who drinks or eats!" a final shopper wrote. "It's a summer lifesaver."
Grab the Everlasting Comfort Cooler Backpack from Amazon now while it's 20 percent off.
- Shoppers Are 'Obsessed' with This Deceptively Roomy Backpack Cooler — and You Can Grab It for 20% Off
- Amazon Shoppers Say Their 'Floors Are Spotless' Thanks to This Steam Mop That's on Sale for Just $60
- The Dry Shampoo Miranda Kerr Uses Is Also Our Lab Testers' Favorite, and It's Secretly on Sale Now
- Press-On Nails Are Having a Major Moment — and These Are the Best