Evander Holyfield Still Wants a Mike Tyson Rematch — 23 Years After Tyson Bit His Ear Off

"No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies," Evander Holyfield said after Mike Tyson's first fight in 15 years

Fresh off his return to the ring, Mike Tyson may have already found an opponent for his next match.

The 54-year-old treated fans to a stunning show on Saturday when he faced former heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match at Staples Center in Los Angeles. It was Tyson's first fight in 15 years, and while the match ended in a draw, many viewers were in agreement he was in complete control through all eight rounds.

One of the people who took notice of Tyson's performance was his former rival, Evander Holyfield. The duo famously faced each twice in 1996 and 1997, and the latter match ended in Tyson's disqualification after he bit off part of Holyfield's ear. Now, it seems, Holyfield is ready to come out of retirement for a third match against Tyson.

"My side tried to make the fight happen and we got nothing but excuses," Holyfield said in a statement, according to ESPN. "Now I can see why he wanted a tuneup fight before thinking about fighting me."

"No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies," he continued. "Saturday night you said you were ready to fight me, so sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson. The world is waiting and it's on you now. I'm ready."

Image zoom Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson | Credit: JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty

Holyfield — the only four-time world heavyweight champion — officially retired in 2014, three years after his final fight (a victory over Brian Nielsen). Tyson lost his last professional fight in 2005 and ended his career with 50 wins, six losses, and two no contests.

While speaking with reporters after facing Jones, Tyson left the door open for another match, and naturally, the question of Holyfield came up. But Tyson said the business side of the fight has been the only thing keeping it from coming to fruition.

"Maybe Evander needs to talk to me because every time my business associates talk to his business associates, it doesn't turn out well," Tyson said. "So, I don't know. If you could see what we made tonight, if these guys really care about the welfare of Evander, they would have had this fight with Evander."

"Maybe we'll do another, but whoever he's with, whoever is handling him is totally wrong," he added.

Ahead of Saturday's bout, Tyson spoke with PEOPLE about the possibility of completing a trilogy against Holyfield.