Stephen Curry to Host 2022 ESPYS: 'Never Imagined I'd Have the Privilege'
The MVP is taking over — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will host The 2022 ESPYS, ESPN announced on Wednesday.
Curry, 34, will join top celebrities from sports and entertainment to honor the biggest and brightest sports moments of the year on July 20.
The NBA champion shared the news on his social media, writing, "July 20 we live!!"
In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Curry, who just won his fourth championship with Golden State, said, "I've had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I'd have the privilege of hosting this special event."
"As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year," Curry added.
Rob King, ESPN Content's Executive-Editor-At-Large, called Curry "one of the brightest stars in the sports constellation."
King continued, "We're thrilled to have him share his passion for sports, his wit and his boundless talent with The ESPYS. Whether shining on the court, engaging with fans on social platforms or demonstrating a commitment to communities through varied philanthropic acts, he's a singular performer who'll undoubtedly add luster to our celebration of some of this year's most compelling moments."
Nominees for the 2022 ESPYS were announced on Tuesday. Curry is nominated for three awards, including Best Male Athlete, Best NBA Player, and Best Record-Breaking Performance for most 3-pointers made in NBA history.
Additional nominees this year include Tom Brady, Ja Morant, Cooper Kupp, and Joe Burrow.
The ESPYS will air live on Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC from Los Angeles.