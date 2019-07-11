Drew Brees, Serena Williams & Women's Soccer Win Big at 2019 ESPYS — See the Full List of Winners

It was yet another victory for U.S. Women's Soccer this week
The 2019 ESPY Awards — short for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award — celebrated the best performance and performers in sports on Wednesday night, with a wide-ranging collection of winners.
Tracy Morgan hosted the annual show, which has been presented every year since 1993. The three-hour program aired live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
A slew of celebrity guests and presenters were in attendance including Sandra Bullock, Usher, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Drew Brees, Elle Fanning, Zachary Levi, Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista and Linda Cardellini.
Here are the full 2019 ESPY Award winners by category:
Best Male Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan, USWNT
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Best Team: U.S. Women’s National Team, soccer
Best Game: Rams defeat Chiefs on Monday Night Football
Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi
Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi
Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup
Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson, Duke men’s basketball
Best Record-breaking Performance: Saints’ Drew Brees becomes all-time passing leader
Best Esports Moment (Finals): Timothy “oLARRY” Anselimo returns to 2K League after surviving Jacksonville shooting
Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua
Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw and announces his Leukemia is in remission
Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Best NBA Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Best International Men’s Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Argentina
Best International Women’s Soccer Player: Sam Kerr, Australia
Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer
Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams
Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka
Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson
Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez
Best Bowler: Norm Duke
Best Jockey: Mike Smith
Best Driver: Kyle Busch, NASCAR
Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier
Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Houston, United States, skateboard
Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim, United States, snowboard
Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely
Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr
Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, L.A. Galaxy
Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr