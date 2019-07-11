Drew Brees, Serena Williams & Women's Soccer Win Big at 2019 ESPYS — See the Full List of Winners

The 2019 ESPY Awards — short for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award — celebrated the best performance and performers in sports on Wednesday night, with a wide-ranging collection of winners.

Tracy Morgan hosted the annual show, which has been presented every year since 1993. The three-hour program aired live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

A slew of celebrity guests and presenters were in attendance including Sandra Bullock, Usher, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Drew Brees, Elle Fanning, Zachary Levi, Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista and Linda Cardellini.

Here are the full 2019 ESPY Award winners by category:

Best Male Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan, USWNT

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Best Team: U.S. Women’s National Team, soccer

Best Game: Rams defeat Chiefs on Monday Night Football

Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi

Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi

Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup

Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson, Duke men’s basketball

Best Record-breaking Performance: Saints’ Drew Brees becomes all-time passing leader

Best Esports Moment (Finals): Timothy “oLARRY” Anselimo returns to 2K League after surviving Jacksonville shooting

Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua

Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw and announces his Leukemia is in remission

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Best NBA Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Best International Men’s Soccer Player: Lionel Messi, Argentina

Best International Women’s Soccer Player: Sam Kerr, Australia

Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams

Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka

Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson

Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez

Best Bowler: Norm Duke

Best Jockey: Mike Smith

Best Driver: Kyle Busch, NASCAR

Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier

Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Houston, United States, skateboard

Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim, United States, snowboard

Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely

Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr

Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, L.A. Galaxy

Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr