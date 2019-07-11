Only 'the Best': WWE Stars Becky Lynch and Boyfriend Seth Rollins Attend First ESPY Awards

Image zoom Eddie Perlas / ESPN Images

The WWE Raw Women’s champion was in the house for the 2019 ESPY Awards.

Becky Lynch and boyfriend Seth Rollins, 33, walked the red carpet together in California, marking each star’s first time at the annual sports awards show.

Speaking to ESPN ahead of the ceremony, the pair couldn’t help but praise themselves when their WWE recognitions were brought up.

“Well we’re the best so we should be with the best,” said Lynch, 32.

The happy couple confirmed their relationship back in May.

Rollins perviously dated NXT wrestler Zhara Schreiber, according to The Bleacher Report. The former couple split in 2016.

Rollins and Lynch’s couple debut came just a month after Lynch won the first-ever all-women’s main event match at WWE’s WrestleMania.

The red-headed fighter from Ireland claimed two belts in one night when she beat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in New Jersey on April 7, making her both the Smackdown and Raw women’s champion.

“I think now that we’ve proven that anything is possible, it just doesn’t matter about gender anymore, it just matters about ability, it matters about heart, it matters about caring about this business, and being passionate, and being good,” Lynch told PEOPLE.

“Now anyone can be the main event of WrestleMania, it’s not necessarily just have to be a man. The main event is up for grabs by everybody now.”

Lynch also gushed over her win on Instagram writing, “I was once told when I said I wanted to Main Event #WrestleMania, that ‘it’s nice to dream but be realistic.’”

“I’m happy I didn’t take that advice,” she went on to write. “It is now unthinkable to think what was once unthinkable. Those 3 seconds last night were a lifetime in the making. Thank you to all of you who have been on this crazy whirlwind journey with me. I love you all. We’re only getting started #becky2belts.”