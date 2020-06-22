ESPY Awards Poke Fun at Tom Brady with Tiger King-Inspired Spoof Starring J.K. Simmons

"Tom Brady was like a mythical character, he destroyed Falcons, Rams, Panthers," says J.K. Simmons, portraying Rick Kirkham, in the sketch

Tompa Brady, the tiger king.

Eli Manning and the 2020 ESPY Awards poked fun at Tom Brady with a hilarious Tiger King parody during the remote awards ceremony on Sunday.

In a shorter version of the full sketch released on Twitter, actor J.K. Simmons appears as Joe Exotic’s former producer Rick Kirkham — complete with a black leather cowboy hat — saying, "Tom Brady was like a mythical character."

"He destroyed Falcons, Rams, Panthers," says Simmons — while logos of the Atlanta, Los Angeles, and North Carolina teams pops up. Jokes the actor when footage of Brady and a referee plays, "... although he always loved zebras."

Narrates Simmons, "There was only one person who was a real thorn in Brady's thigh ... Eli Manning had his number, and Brady hated him for it."

An older clip of the now-retired former New York Giants quarterback plays, with Manning borrowing Carole Baskin's catchphrase, "Hey all you cool cats and kittens."

The faux special hearkens to Brady's new gig as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, with the title Tampa King: Football, Florida and Foolishness.

Manning, 39, and the New York Giants defeated Brady and the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl in both 2007 and 2011. The pair often engage in playful social media ribbing, including a jab from Brady when Manning joined Twitter in May.

"Welcome @EliManning, In typical fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway," teased Brady, 42, at the time.

The longer clip from Sunday's ESPYs — which Manning shared on Twitter — also pokes fun at an incident earlier this year when Brady accidentally entered the wrong Florida home, mistaking it for one of his NFL coaches' houses.