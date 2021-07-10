Athletes have always represented more than just who they are in uniform: They give people hope, they inspire generations — they become our heroes.

Every year at the ESPY Awards, athletes, coaches and fans celebrate sports excellence in all forms. Whether it's from breaking records or showing immeasurable courage, stars in sports have earned awards and subsequently given speeches that have inspired all of us to be our best, and to live every day to the fullest.

Ahead of the 2021 ESPY Awards, hosted by Anthony Mackie and airing Saturday night, July 10, on ESPN, take a look back at some of the show's best speeches of all time.

"Don't ever give up." — Jim Valvano

The late Rutgers point guard, head coach at North Carolina State University and broadcaster recieved the Arthur Ashe Courage and Humanitarian Award at the very first ESPYS in 1993, following his terminal cancer diagnosis. He brought the crowd to tears with what ended up becoming one of the most quoted speeches of all time.

Valvano died two months after receiving the award, and the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, given to a member of the sporting world who has overcome great obstacles through persistence and determination, was created in his honor.

"So, live. Live. Fight like hell." — Stuart Scott

The longtime ESPN anchor was honored with the Jimmy V Perseverance Award in 2014 for his own battle against cancer. He died less than six months after receiving the honor at the age of 49. In his speech, Scott spoke about giving life all that you've got — and when you've given your all, you can lean on those you love. "When you die, that does not mean that you lose to cancer," he famously said. "You beat cancer by how you live, why you live and in the manner in which you live."

"Find the meaning behind whatever it is you're going through because everybody's got something." — Robin Roberts

The audience rose to their feet as soon as the journalist hit the stage in 2013 to accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. Roberts, who was one of the first female sports anchors on ESPN and current cohost of ABC's Good Morning America, had beaten breast cancer years before she was diagnosed again — this time with a bone marrow disorder called MDS.

In her speech, she recalled being at the first ESPYS and listening to Jim Valvano's call to action about supporting cancer research to save future lives. She spoke about how meaningful it was to be up on stage, 20 years later, accepting the same award and having benefited from his important message. "Because of everyone who has responded to his challenge, because of all the donations, research and support, mine has been one of the lives that's been saved," she said.

"Your truth does matter. You matter. You are not alone." — Aly Raisman on behalf of the Sister Survivors

In 2018, more than 100 survivors of former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University team doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse took the stage to accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. (Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison that same year.) "All those years we were told, 'You are wrong. You misunderstood. He's a doctor. It's OK. Don't worry, we've got it covered. Be careful. There are risks involved.' The intention: to silence us in favor of money, medals and reputation," Olympic gold medal gymnast Raisman said. The speech is one of the most gut-wrenching, powerful displays of courage and strength that will live on as a haunting warning to never let history repeat itself.

"Trans people deserve something vital: They deserve your respect." — Caitlyn Jenner

The former Olympian made her first major appearance since coming out as transgender at the 2015 ESPYS to accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. With her children Burt, Brandon, Brody, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, along with stepdaughters Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian, in the audience for support, Jenner made an impassioned speech that touched on what the trans community needs and deserves.