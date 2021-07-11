Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win Best Team at 2021 ESPY Awards: 'We're the Champs!' Rob Gronkowski Says

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were named the best team at the 2021 ESPY Awards!

On Sunday, the Florida-based NFL squad won the show's outstanding team award of the night, beating out the Stanford University women's basketball team, Baylor University men's basketball team, University of Alabama football team, University of Oklahoma softball team, Seattle Storm and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Former NFL player Joe Namath, 78, presented the award.

"We're the champs, baby!" said Rob Gronkowski while accepting the award, commending the team's ability to work well together as led by Coach Bruce Arians. "... Coach B.A. kept saying all year, 'If we play together, if we keep sticking together, no one's gonna beat us.' And when we were down, we all stuck together, we bounced back, and he was right. ... We kept whooping that— you know!"

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady, won Super Bowl LV in February, beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his career and Tampa Bay won its second Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

The 2021 victory was in Brady's first season with the Bucs after he left his longtime team New England Patriots after 20 years and was helped by his former Patriots teammate Gronkowski, who also joined Tampa Bay before the start of the season.

Other notable Bucs players include Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette, Ndamukong Su and Devin White.

A pre-recorded message from Brady played after the announcement, with the 43-year-old quarterback thanking his team and saying, "I hope you guys are enjoying yourselves in New York, I certainly wish I could be there with you guys and all my teammates to celebrate ... I love football and that it's a team sport and that our team won the Super Bowl."