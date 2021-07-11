Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Wins Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at 2021 ESPYs

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif completed his doctor of medicine degree in 2018 and opted out of the NFL season last year to work at a care facility in Montreal during the pandemic

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was named the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the 2021 ESPY Awards on Saturday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman, 30, is a medical school graduate and was the first NFL player to opt-out of the 2020-2021 season due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic back in July 2020. At the time, he had already spent several months working at a long-term healthcare facility near Montreal, Canada, and felt he couldn't walk away from his patients.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was by far the hardest decision I've ever had to make," Duvernay-Tardif told PEOPLE back in February. "You're coming off a Super Bowl, the team's looking really good, you're in a good shape, you want to go back, you want to win. That's that simple. But at the same time, I felt like I was saying — after witnessing everything on the frontline — I was like, 'Maybe this year, my job is here, my role is here in Montreal.' "

Duvernay-Tardif was drafted by the Chiefs in 2014 during his third year of medical school. He completed his doctor of medicine degree in 2018 at Canada's McGill University, studying in the offseason as he shined in the NFL the rest of the year.

The Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award is given to athletes who demonstrate "leadership [that] has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports," according to ESPN.

Finalists for this year's award also included Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs, Layshia Clarendon of the Minnesota Lynx, and WWE performer Titus O'Neil.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Last year's winner was Nelson Cruz of the Minnesota Twins, who was nominated thanks to his continued efforts to support his hometown in the Dominican Republic. Past recipients include retired NFL player Chris Long, NBA star Kevin Durant, Mark Giordano of the NHL, and Chris Paul of the NBA.

Duvernay-Tardif will also appear at the seventh annual Sports Humanitarian Awards on July 24 on ABC. He will be joined by the recipients of the sports humanitarian team of the year award and the corporate community impact award.

RELATED VIDEO: Michael Phelps Remembers Meeting Wife Nicole at ESPYs: 'We Are Very Happy'