ESPY Awards Host Anthony Mackie Shows Off His Impersonations of James Harden, LeBron James

ESPY Awards host Anthony Mackie also did his best impression of ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith

ESPY Awards host Anthony Mackie showed off his acting chops ahead of sports' biggest night.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider actor, 42, shared a clip to Twitter on Friday ahead of the show in which he put forth his best impressions of some of the biggest names in sports, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets star James Harden.

To get in the spirit of 36-year-old James, Mackie embraced an inspiring attitude, and shared an encouraging monologue.

"The only way to succeed is to know you're not going to succeed all the time. And I know that. I dream as if I'll live forever. And I live as if I'll die today," Mackie, as James, said atop dramatic music and applause. "It doesn't matter what number I wear because I'm gonna give 100 no matter what. I'm LeBron freakin' James!"

Meanwhile, for Harden, 31, Mackie got in costume, kicking things off with a fake beard, some extra weight and a cookie as "Harden" got called in to see the general manager of the Houston Rockets, his former team.

Upon learning that he'd be traded to the Nets, Mackie's Harden quickly shed the weight and emerged a new man in a Nets jersey.

"Let's do this!" he yelled.

For his third and final impression, Mackie did his best to capture the essence of ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith.

"I'm gonna get very quiet. Then Im'ma get very loud!" he said. "The Cowboys will give you cause to pause! Aaron Rodgers is a bad man. Knicks."