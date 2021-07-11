NFL's DeAndre Hopkins Smiles with Mom Sabrina Greenlee on 2021 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

Sabrina Greenlee, who was blinded in an acid attack 19 years ago, called herself and DeAndre Hopkins the "unstoppable mother and son duo"

DeAndre Hopkins brought along his mother for sports' biggest night.

Attending the 2021 ESPY Awards on Saturday night, the 29-year-old Arizona Cardinals wide receiver walked the red carpet hosted at The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City, bringing his mother Sabrina Greenlee and his aunt for the outing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hopkins won the award for best play for the so-called "Hail Murray" pass, when teammate Kyler Murray threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Hopkins when playing the Buffalo Bills in November.

Greenlee was blinded in an acid attack on July 20, 2002, when a woman threw a mixture of lye and bleach on Greenlee in a dispute over an ex-boyfriend. She was left for dead at a gas station, according to USA Today. Greenlee (a mother of four and grandmother of six) now runs a nonprofit domestic violence campaign, supporting and empowering women with outreach programs.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Hopkins, who was 10 at the time of the attack, told ESPN in 2019, "I was young, I didn't understand how big the situation was, I didn't know my mom wasn't ever going to be able to see." He added that his "mom is at every game. It gives me a different drive than a lot of people. … Just seeing her happy, that's the best feeling in the world."

She told ESPN in 2019, "I was able to cope with being blind and the scars and the ridicule. And I think it gave me the courage to eventually find myself."

On her Instagram Story ahead of the red carpet, Greenlee told her followers she was getting glammed up and was "feeling all cute and stuff," excited to "put my cute attire on." Then sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and her athlete son at the ESPYs, she wrote, "The UNSTOPPABLE Mother and Son duo @deandrehopkins 😉."