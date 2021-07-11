Chris Nikic became the first person with Down syndrome to complete the famed Ironman triathlon in November 2020

ESPY Awards Jimmy V Winner Chris Nikic Says He Hopes to Inspire — and Notes He's Single! — in Speech

After becoming the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon, Chris Nikic is ready to use his platform for good — and perhaps to spark romance!

Nikic, 21, accepted the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2021 ESPY Awards on Saturday, and marked his big win with an introduction from Tim Tebow and a sweet celebratory dance.

"I am an Ironman, Adidas athlete, public speaker, author, and as you can see ladies, I am adorable, single and available!" Nikic told the crowd as he kicked off his acceptance speech.

"People ask, how did I overcome so many obstacles?" he continued. "Easy. I just got one percent better every day. Three years ago, I was 18, overweight, out of shape, excluded and isolated. But my dream was to be like you, to be included, to be independent, and to marry an amazing woman like my mom."

Since accomplishing his dream of completing an Ironman, Nikic said his new goal is to instill hope in others, which he plans to achieve by following a three-step plan.

"1. Get one percent better every day. 2. I work hard and 3. As Jimmy V said, 'Don't give up... Don't ever give up,' " Nikic explained. "It's easy to make excuses and quit. I don't do excuses, and I don't quit... because my dream is bigger than my pain."

As for what's next, Nikic told the crowd that he wants to continue inspiring others, and is looking forward to Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October, during which he'll celebrate his birthday, compete in Ironman Hawaii and publish a book.

"Please help me raise awareness for inclusion and let's make the world a better place for all of us," he concluded his speech.

In November, Nikic completed the grueling Ironman course, which required him to swim 2.4 miles, then bike 112 miles, before running a full marathon (26.2 miles), all in under 17 hours. Nikic was able to complete the race, which took place in Florida's Panama City Beach, 16 hours, 46 minutes, and 9 seconds.

"Wow, what an honor to receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and to be included with such an amazing group of people," Nikic told ESPN ahead of the ESPYS ceremony on Saturday night.

"As a Special Olympics ambassador, I represent millions of athletes around the world who can now believe that inclusion is real for all of them," he said. "Thank you for me, but more importantly for the Down syndrome community and my fellow Special Olympics athletes."

According to the Special Olympics, Nikic battled multiple obstacles during the hours-long race, including falling off his bike multiple times.

"To Chris, this race was more than just a finish line and celebration of victory," his coach, Dan Grieb, told the organization. "IRONMAN has served as his platform to become one step closer to his goal of living a life of inclusion and leadership."

Nikic's accomplishment attracted buzz from around the sports world, with WWE performers Mojo Rawley and Bianca Belair sending him messages of support.

The Jimmy V Award is named after North Carolina State University basketball coach Jim Valvano, who gave an inspiring speech while accepting the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 1993 ESPYS with just months left to live.

"Cancer can take away all my physical abilities," Valvano, who was battling adenocarcinoma, said in a now-iconic speech. "It cannot touch my mind, it cannot touch my heart and it cannot touch my soul. And those three things are going to carry on forever."

Since being instituted in 2007, the award has gone to "a deserving member of the sporting world who has overcome great obstacles through perseverance and determination."