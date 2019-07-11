Roman Reigns Shares 'Gratitude' for Fans as He Wins ESPY Award for Return to WWE After Leukemia

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

WWE star Roman Reigns’ triumphant return to the ring in February after defeating Leukemia for the second time is now award-winning.

Reigns, 34, won the 2019 ESPY Award for best WWE moment on Wednesday night, and posed with his trophy in California.

“Coming back meant more than just returning to the ring,” Reigns wrote on social media after accepting the award and serving as a presenter during the awards show. “It meant I was healthy enough to show my gratitude for those who sent their prayers, who continually thought about me, and that I was ready to raise awareness. Thank you for all those who voted, it is an honor.”

Reigns — whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoaʻi — revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer in October 2018, simultaneously giving up his championship title and taking a leave of absence from the WWE. He was first diagnosed with cancer in 2008 when he was 22.

In February, Reigns told fans he was in remission once again.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Reigns recounted the support he got, saying, “I was blown away. I have kind of been a polarizing character in our storylines and our industry, and our fans are passionate. They are passionate and vocal and will let you know what they are feeling and thinking, so I was nervous because this was something I kept with just me and my family for years.”

Reigns was met with an outpouring of love, which he called a “huge blessing.”

“Even in this crazy world of social media and negativity, and opinions and critiques, everybody dropped that. They dropped their opinion whether it was bad, good or indifferent,” he said. “They were just trying to help out, and the fact that everybody rallied behind me and gave me that support, I’ll never be able to say thank you enough.”