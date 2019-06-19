Simone Biles, Serena Williams and Brooks Koepka Among 2019 ESPY Awards Nominees

Image zoom Francois Nel/Getty Images

Simone Biles and Brooks Koepka are up for an ESPY Award at the 2019 awards show, ESPN announced on Wednesday.

The brand released the nominees ahead of the ceremony next month, encouraging fans to vote for their favorites at ESPYS.com until the start of show.

Biles joins Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm, the U.S. Women’s Soccer team’s Alex Morgan and skier Mikaela Shiffrin as the nominees for best female athlete. Golfer Koepka, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs are nominated for best male athlete.

RELATED: See All the Stars Who Stepped Out for the 2018 ESPY Awards

Other big categories include best breakthrough athlete, for which the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, the Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich and tennis star Naomi Osaka are all nominated. Osaka is also nominated for best female tennis player, going up against Serena Williams. The pair’s face-off at last year’s U.S. Open is up for best upset.

Sports fans can also vote in a bracket-style set-up for best play, which includes nominees like Derrick Henry’s NFL-record 99-yard run vs. Jaguars.

RELATED: Tracy Morgan Will Host the 2019 ESPY Awards

Tracy Morgan will take the reigns of the awards show next month, saying in a statement, “I am very excited to be hosting The ESPYS.”

“I hope my Uncle Sidney Poitier is there with my biological father Tony Dorsett and my second cousin Herschel Walker. And Bo Jackson I want my two dollars back,” he said.

The 2019 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will air on July 10 at 8 p.m. EST.