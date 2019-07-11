Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Have Date Night at 2019 ESPY Awards

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Mom and dad’s big night out!

Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union, 46, hit the red carpet at the 2019 ESPY Awards on Wednesday.

Union — who presented the evening’s first award — rocked a structural, patterned mini dress while Wade went for all white in a tailored suit.

The couple will celebrate five years of marriage later this summer, and recently welcomed daughter Kaavia James, 8 months. Wade is also dad to three sons — Xavier Zechariah, 5, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 17 — and guardian to nephew Dahveon Morris, 17.

The outing comes not long after Wade, 37, finished up his final season with the Miami Heat and retired from the NBA after 16 years.

Wade — who first joined the Heat in 2003 — was cheered on by his wife and little Kaavia as he shot 30 points in 34 minutes in the Heat’s 122-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers for his final home game in April.

“It’s meant everything,” Wade said of his career with the Heat after the game, ESPN reported at the time. “To be able to come here and be embraced, to find a home, to be able to grow. I think that’s the one thing. When I was on the court early on and Stan [Van Gundy] let me grow, as a player, to whether it was mistakes I made in life to whatever it was, this city has allowed me to grow.”