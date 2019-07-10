Ciara and Husband Russell Wilson Cozy Up on ESPYS Red Carpet

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, 30, and singer Ciara, 33, hit the red carpet together in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the 2019 ESPY Awards.

“I’m pumped,” Ciara — who wore a plunging black gown — told ESPN on the red carpet. “This is my favorite time of the year. I’m excited. I just get really pumped. I feel like some extra boost of energy that just kind of kicks in. I’m like, ‘Let’s go.’ “

Wilson chimed in to note that his wife “loves sports.”

“She loves the game,” Wilson noted. “I guess I think I know music very well, but I don’t. I can’t [dance like Ciara]. No one can.”

Ciara had her man’s back, though, noting: “I just say, he can dance really well on the field.”

The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, with Wilson marking the occasion with an Instagram video. “You know she’s a special, special woman. The way you love, I love that about you. The way you love our kids. You’re such a great mom,” Wilson says in the clip.

“You’re just an amazing woman, you’re an inspiration to so many people, so many ladies around the world,” he continues. “So, I love you for who you are. Many more years of love, fun and joy… and kids.”

The couple welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in April 2017, while Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 5, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Ciara recently opened up about finding love again with Wilson after calling off her engagement to Future on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

Though she said dating as a single mom was initially intimidating, Wilson — who came into the picture when her son was 10 months old — made it easy.

“It was different. I never had that feeling in my life,” she said. “It was just like, it was calm … It’s a different level of love.”

The 2019 ESPYS, presented by Capital One and hosted by Tracy Morgan, air Thursday (at 8 p.m. EST) on ABC.