How and When to Watch the 2018 ESPY Awards

Play ball!

The 2018 ESPY Awards have arrived — and there’s nothing like an awards ceremony to liven up the middle of the week.

Here is how to tune in to watch athletes and more as they’re honored during the annual show, which this year will include tributes to the three Parkland coaches who died protecting their students, as well as quarterback Jim Kelly, who will receive the Jimmy V Award.

WHEN

The 2018 ESPY Awards will air live on Wednesday, July 18, at 8 p.m. EST.

WHERE

The awards are being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

HOW

Viewers at home should check their local listings and tune in through ABC. There will be pre-show coverage starting at 5 p.m. EST on ESPN2, which will then move over to ESPN at 6:00 p.m. EST.

The show can also be watched through the ABC app on iOS smartphones and tablets or other connected devices like Roku, or on ABC.com.

WHO

Fans will see a lot of retired race car driver Danica Patrick on Wednesday, as she’s hosting the big soiree.

In addition to the big sports stars you can expect to see on the red carpet, there will be a bevy of celebrities joining the athletes. According to a press release from ESPN, Jennifer Garner, Kate Beckinsale, Alison Brie and Allison Janney will be among those presenting. Athletes like figure skater Adam Rippon and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson will also take the stage.