ESPN's Rachel Nichols Apologizes to Colleague Maria Taylor After Leaked Disparaging Comments

Rachel Nichols' 2020 comments about Maria Taylor led to an internal rift at ESPN after Nichols suggested Taylor got hosting duties due to the network's "crappy longtime record on diversity"

ESPN host Rachel Nichols has apologized to fellow anchor Maria Taylor after a leaked call featuring disparaging comments from Nichols was made public.

On Sunday, the New York Times published audio of Nichols' July 2020 call, in which she suggested that Taylor, a Black colleague, had received a new role at the network due to ESPN's "crappy longtime record on diversity." That year, Taylor was named host of ESPN's pregame and postgame coverage of the NBA Finals — a role that Nichols claimed was given to Taylor because of her race rather than her talent.

"I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball. If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away," Nichols said on her call with communications strategist Adam Mendelsohn, who is an adviser to LeBron James.

According to the Times, unbeknownst to Nichols at the time, her call was being recorded to a server at ESPN's Connecticut headquarters. Someone in Connecticut then recorded her conversation on a cell phone and shared it with others at the network, including executives.

On Monday, Nichols, who has hosted the network's daily show The Jump since 2016 and was the sideline reporter for the 2020-21 NBA season, offered an apology to Taylor after her comments made headlines.

"So the first thing they teach you in journalism school is don't be the story, and I don't plan to break that rule today or distract from a fantastic Finals. But I also don't want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect, how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN, how deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor, and how grateful I am to be part of this outstanding team," Nichols said on the show.

Amid the fallout, on Tuesday — which was also Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals — ESPN named Malika Andrews as the Finals sideline reporter instead of Nichols. Taylor returned for her second season as host of NBA Countdown, the pregame and halftime show of the Finals. "We believe this is the best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals. Rachel will continue to host The Jump," the network said in a statement.

In responses to the Times, Nichols said she was "unloading to a friend about ESPN's process, not about Maria" in her July 2020 call, adding, "My own intentions in that conversation, and the opinion of those in charge at ESPN, are not the sum of what matters here — if Maria felt the conversation was upsetting, then it was, and I was the cause of that for her."

Nichols also said she made attempts to apologize to Taylor via text messages and phone calls but "Maria has chosen not to respond to these offers, which is completely fair and a decision I respect."

Since Nichols' July 2020 call, Taylor and Nichols have not appeared together on camera.

The timing of the leaked call making headlines comes as Taylor's contract with ESPN expires this month.

On Tuesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke to reporters about the league and the Finals including the Nichols-Taylor drama, calling it "disheartening," according to Yahoo! Sports. "I think it's particularly unfortunate that two women in the industry are pitted against each other. I know that both Rachel and Maria are terrific at what they do. They work extraordinarily hard."